East 14th Street Crime Watch: A Recent Robbery, A 2022 Murder

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Friday, February 20, at approximately 1:16 a.m., a 42-year-old male victim was walking in front of 208 East 14th Street when an unidentified individual began to walk alongside him and snatched his chain from his neck. The victim attempted to retrieve his chain and a struggle ensued. The individual threw the victim onto the pavement, and the victim sustained a laceration to the face. The unidentified individual then entered the Third Avenue L train subway station and fled on a southbound L train. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a camouflage face mask, black sweatshirt, black vest, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Bragg Announces Conviction in 2022 Ambush Murder Case

The man who dated and then killed an IHOP waitress has been sentenced. to 25 years-to-life. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. recently announced the sentencing of Clarkson Wilson, 47, for fatally shooting 25-year-old Imani Armstrong as she walked from her job at an IHOP on East 14th Street in September 2022. On December 10, 2025, a New York State Supreme Court jury convicted Wilson on all counts, including Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The sentence was handed down by Supreme Court Justice April Newbauer on Friday Feb. 27.

“Imani Armstrong was leaving her job one morning, not knowing that her life would be cut short by an ex-partner with a gun. Clarkson Wilson is facing significant prison time for his calculated, callous, and deadly conduct,” said Bragg. “While this sentencing will not bring Ms. Armstrong back, I hope that it can serve as a measure of closure for her loved ones who continue to mourn her loss.”

As proven at trial, Wilson and Ms. Armstrong dated for about six months until she attempted to end their relationship. On September 1, 2022, Wilson traveled into Manhattan on the subway and exited near the IHOP Restaurant where Ms. Armstrong worked. Wilson then lay in wait for almost seven hours until she left before following her down the street.

After following her for several blocks east and putting on a sweatshirt, Wilson shot Ms. Armstrong at point blank range in the back of the head. Video surveillance captured Wilson fleeing the scene at the corner of 14th Street and Irving Place, changing his clothing to avoid law enforcement, and taking the subway back to Brooklyn.

Bragg thanked NYPD, particularly former Detective Steven Stiller of the Manhattan South Homicide Squad and the 13th Precinct Detective Squad.