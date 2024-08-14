East Side Attempted Rapist Caught; Held On Rikers Is.

A 30 year-old homeless man was arrested on Aug. 12 for the attempted rape two days earlier of a 19 year-old woman on the Upper East Side a short distance away from Gracie Mansion.

Quincy Burks, who was said to frequent Carl Schurz Park, is accused to coming up behind the woman as she was walking home on E. 90th St. near East End Ave, shoving her to the ground and attempting to rape her around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 10. An alert doorman heard her cries and scared off the suspect on the night of the attack.

A surveillance video was circulated the following day and police noticed the picture of an individual captured on surveillance video entering a public storage facility on E. 92nd St. around 10:12 a.m. later on the same morning of the attack. Cops said that when Burks entered the storage facility, he was wearing the same clothes–a black t-shirt, blue ripped jeans, and black high topped shoes with white soles–as he was wearing in the surveillance video the night of the attack. He apparently changed clothes inside the storage facility, raising speculation that the suspect who police said was “undomiciled” was using the storage facility as living quarters. When he was arrested, he had given police a non existant address in Brooklyn as his home.

The storage unit was registered in Burks’s name.

Police said he was seen leaving Carl Schurz Park at approximately 1:15 a.m. heading toward the scene of the sexual assault on the young woman around 1:18 a.m.

The Daily News reported that a hero doorman, Hector Mateo, heard her cries for help from his nearby building and saw an individual fleeing the scene heading west. Mateo gave chase before bringing the woman who was bleeding from her arms and face to the apartment complex where he worked on E. 90th St. where police arrived a short time later.

At the arraignment for Burks, prosecutors said that Burks pulled down the victim’s pants, exposing her buttocks and inserted his fingers into her vagina while laying on top of her. He was apparently scared off by the intervention of the doorman.

Following the hearing, Burks was remanded into custody on Rikers Island.