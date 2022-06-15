Free Fitness Classes at Hudson River Park

The return of the summer’s long, warm days mark the return of outdoor activities in the city, and none are more exciting than Healthy on the Hudson, a partnership between Hudson River Park and Lululemon to provide free outdoor fitness classes from Monday through Friday. From High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to Yoga and Tai Chi, Lululemon ambassadors are heading out to five piers across the river each weekday afternoon to teach group workouts to all levels of fitness-loving New Yorkers.

Across the waterfront pier, visitors line up their mats alongside a trainer who leads the workout, an hour-long series of jump squats and burpees or lunges and stretches, depending on the day. “I’m really excited [the classes] are back,” says Ginny Lee from Chelsea, yoga mat in hand as she steps off the turf at Pier 46. “I invited my friends to join, and we did a HIIT class. It’s been such beautiful weather so I thought it would be great to pop by and try to be healthy this summer.”

Whether your summer brings you to Yoga Tuesdays in Tribeca, heart-pumping HIIT Wednesdays in West Village, or low-impact Relaxation Fridays in Hell’s Kitchen, Healthy on the Hudson is a great way to break a sweat or just enjoy some movement in the late afternoon sun.

To view the schedule for Healthy on the Hudson or register for a class, visit: https://hudsonriverpark.org/visit/events/category/health-and-wellness/