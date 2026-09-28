From Office Desks to Front Doors: Mamdani Wants Nearly 4,000 Homes at 100 Gold Street

Nestled in Lower Manhattan, 100 Gold Street is where city officials work on New York’s housing from behind office desks. If Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s redevelopment proposal makes it through public review, those offices could be replaced by the living rooms of thousands of New Yorkers.

The plan calls for demolishing an aging government building and convert it into a tower with nearly 4,000 homes in Lower Manhattan, including about 1,000 permanently affordable, rent-stabilized apartments. Part of Mamdani’s Block-by-Block housing plan, the redevelopment would use a cross-subsidy model that the city says would allow it to be completed without city funding.

The 100 Gold Street project is not an isolated proposal. It is part of Mamdani’s push to look at the property New York already owns and ask a basic question: Could some of it become housing?

“New York’s housing crisis demands that we build more—and that we use every tool we have to do it,” Mamdani said. “That means looking at land the City already owns and asking how it can serve New Yorkers better.”

At 100 Gold Street, the answer would stretch beyond apartments.

GFP Real Estate was selected to develop the city-owned site following a competitive request for proposals process. Plans also call for a new older adult center, about 40,000 square feet of public realm improvements and a 40,000-square-foot publicly accessible commercial fitness center with community programming.

Hamilton-Madison House has operated the older adult center at 100 Gold Street since 1951. Executive Director Isabel Ching said it is one of the largest and longest-running older adult centers in the city.

“The opportunity to create a new, modern facility represents an investment not only in a building, but in the health, dignity, and well-being of current and future generations of older adults,” Ching said.

Housing, however, remains the centerpiece. According to the Mamdani administration, the roughly 1,000 permanently affordable apartments proposed would amount to nearly twice the number of permanently affordable homes built across Manhattan Community District 1 over the last decade.

The proposal has also grown. The updated plan adds roughly 300 homes to previous estimates, bringing the total to nearly 4,000.

What those numbers mean for the people hoping to live there is less clear.

The announcement does not specify what income levels the permanently affordable apartments would serve or what rents residents could expect to pay. It also does not explain how the remaining roughly 3,000 mixed-income homes would be structured.

Our Town Downtown asked the administration about income requirements, expected rents and how the remaining mixed-income units would be structured. Responses had not been received by publication.

But nearly 4,000 homes are still a long way from becoming a reality.

The city plans to hold a scoping hearing next month to begin the formal environmental review process. That review will continue through the fall, with the project expected to enter the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP, in 2027.

The public review process will give New Yorkers additional opportunities to weigh in on the proposal. The announcement does not provide a timeline for construction or completion.

State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, who represents 100 Gold Street and chairs the Senate Housing Committee, said the size of the project makes the public process important.

“A project of this scale requires a comprehensive community engagement and public review process,” Kavanagh said, adding that he looks forward to participating in the coming months “to ensure the final project is responsive to our community’s needs.” Of course, it may fall mainly to his successor to oversee the project since he has already announced he is stepping down at year end when his term ends.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal called the proposal a “significant opportunity” to bring housing to Lower Manhattan while also pointing to the review ahead.

“I look forward to working with the Mamdani administration, Community Board 1, the Downtown Alliance, and our neighbors as it moves through environmental review and ULURP,” Hoylman-Sigal said.

There is another move that would have to happen first: the people working at 100 Gold Street would need somewhere else to go.

The Department of Housing Preservation and Development and other city agencies currently operating from the building would relocate to modern office space. The city says proceeds from the redevelopment would be used to pay for those moves, though the announcement does not say where the agencies would go or when.

For Mamdani, 100 Gold Street is one address in a much larger housing plan.

His administration’s Land Inventory Fast Track, or LIFT, Task Force is looking across city-owned land for more opportunities to build. Mamdani established the task force by executive order on his first day in office.

In July, the administration launched a tracker identifying more than 100 city-owned sites that it says could deliver more than 50,000 homes.

Block-by-Block goes further. The plan sets a goal of building 200,000 new affordable homes and preserving another 200,000 over the next decade, backed by $22 billion in affordable housing capital over five years.

Those are citywide numbers measured in the hundreds of thousands. At 100 Gold Street, the idea is easier to picture. Today, people walk into the building to work on New York City’s housing.

Under Mamdani’s proposal, thousands of New Yorkers could one day walk through the same address and simply call it home.