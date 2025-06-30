Gay Hate Crime Near Stonewall Monument; Buttocks Grabbed on Subway

Pride Month, sadly, wouldn’t be Pride Month in Manhattan without an attendant rash of anti-gay hate crimes. Details of one such incident, which occurred just steps from Sheridan Square and the Stonewall National Monument, follow.

NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the identity and whereabouts of the individual wanted for hate crime and criminal mischief within the confines of the 6th Precinct on the early morning of June 16.

At approximately 5:10am in front of the venerable gay nightclub and bar The Monster, at 80 Grove St., an unidentified individual displayed a knife in front of a 36-year-old employee, causing him to fear for his safety.

The knife-flashing madman then removed several LGBTQIA+ pride signs that were displayed in front of the bar and threw them to the ground.

The suspect then fled on foot traveling eastbound on West 4th Street.

The suspect is described as medium-skinned male of indeterminate ethnicity, likely in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing black pants; a black puffer jacket with silver trim; a black backpack; a black doo-rag or “skully”; and blue headphones around his neck. He also wore gray low-top Nike basketball shoes, unlaced, and carried a smartphone in his left hand.

Subway Buttocks Grabber on the Lam

The inclination of some men to accost women on and around subway trains and platforms continues.

Consequently, cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the 6th Precinct/Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

It was reported to the police that on Saturday, June 21, at approximately 5:38pm, a 35-year-old female victim was standing on the southbound A train platform at the West 4th Street subway station when an unidentified individual approached her and “grabbed her buttocks.”

The unidentified individual fled the station on foot to parts unknown.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely black, in his 30s or 40s, with short black hair. He was last seen, somewhat disheveled in appearance, wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, white socks, white slippers and carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.