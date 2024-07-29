Got Your Goat? Riverside Park’s “Goatham Class of 2024” Begins Their Summer Chew Jobs

Riverside Park’s herd of seven goats began their seasonal job of chewing away invasive plants on July 19 after their introduction earlier this summer.

The crew, or as the Parks Department calls it, the “Goatham Class of 2024,” consists of seven goats by the names of Charlise, Chico, Godiva, Paris, Romeo, Turbo, and last year’s fan favorite, Mallomar.

Their job is to rid Riverside Park of invasive plants such as poison ivy, English ivy, mugwort, and more. Their feces also add nutrients to the park’s soil, and their labor cost is unrivaled in today’s economy.

District 6 Council Member Gale Brewer shared images on Facebook of the goat’s first day at work on July 19, which marks their fifth summer of service.

“Welcoming back our herd of goats today at Riverside Park for their fifth year,” Council Member Brewer wrote on Facebook.

“They munch on poison ivy and other invasive plants and turn it into nutrient-rich compost. I love these goats.”

The goats began their work in 2019 clearing the slopes at 120th Street. This year, they’re employed further uptown on the northern part of Riverside Park at West 143rd St. The Conservancy’s North Park Initiative aims to bring more resources, programming, and maintenance to the uptown sections of the park.

This area has traditionally been neglected, and the park hopes to change that by creating public programming at the 145th St. shoreline, adding outdoor exercising equipment at 151st St., and, thanks to the Goatham crew, aesthetically improving the park’s nature.