Gunman Kills Bouncer in Elizabeth St. Bar; Youth Mugs Senior on Bleecker St.

Downtown’s most shocking public homicide of the year occurred early Saturday March 1 around 3:20 a.m., outside Tom & Jerry’s Bar at 288 Elizabeth Street, just north of Houston St.

According to the Daily News, the 39-year-old victim, Anton Albert, was a part-time bouncer at the popular watering hole and that “the shooter was drunk and had just been ejected from the bar when the bullets started flying.”

Shortly after the suspected gunman fired four shots through the glass window, striking the victim once in the chest and once in the stomach, and fled east on foot down Houston St.

The suspect is described as Hispanic male dressed in a grey hoodie, dark pants and white shoes.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

Said the victim’s aunt, Dominque Albert, “The family, we’re really suffering. This is so unexpected and it’s so painful. It’s really difficult to deal with.”

“He was doing everything positive,” she said of Anton, who worked in an office during the week. “A hardworking family man, a hardworking father, good son, good nephew, good grandson. There’s nothing bad you could say about my nephew,” she told the News.

Anton Albert leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter with whom he was very close, a “devastated” mother and other grieving relatives.

At press time, NYPD hasn’t released any surveillance images of the shooting, and the suspected killer remains on the loose.

VICIOUS YOUTH ATTACKS STEALS CAMERA FROM SENIOR CITIZEN

A broad daylight robbery happened on Feb. 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m. The 67-year-old victim was standing in front of 98 Bleecker Street, an NYU building between Mercer Street and where Greene Street turns into a pedestrian path through LaGuardia Village, when an unknown male approached him from behind and pushed the him to the ground.

The assailant stole the victim’s camera from around his neck and ran west on Bleecker St. Happily, the hardy senior was not physically injured.

The camera thief is described as male, approximately 19-25 years old dark complexion, and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black Canada goose vest, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.