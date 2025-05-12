Man Indicted for Threat to Kill Jews at East Side Synagogue; E-bikers Attack Teen in Chelsea

E-Bike Gang Attacks Youth in Hudson River Park in Chelsea

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying four individuals wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred within the confines of the 10th Precinct.

Details are as follows: On April 24, 2025, at 4:09pm, a 13-year-old male victim was riding a bicycle in Hudson River Park, in the vicinity of Twelfth Avenue and West 24th Street when four individuals approached him on two e-bikes, one a CitiBike, the other an orange JOCO bike.

The e-bikers forcibly brought the victim to the ground, kicked and punched him about the body, and attempted to remove his bicycle and shoes.

Despite their efforts, no property was removed and the would-be e-bike bandits fled northbound on the West Side Highway. The victim sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

Man Arrested at Lincoln Tunnel Indicted for Terroristic Threats

On Monday May 6, 2025, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced the indictment of Luis Ramirez, 23, of Kearns, Utah, for allegedly making terroristic threats to Central Synagogue, at Lexington Avenue and East 52nd Street, and the Jewish community at large in Manhattan.

Ramirez is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count each of Making a Terroristic Threat as a Hate Crime, Making a Terroristic Threat, and Aggravated Threat of Mass Harm.

According to court documents and statements made on the record in court, on Feb. 13, 2025, Ramirez began publishing a series of posts regarding Jewish people on X, formerly Twitter, under his username @realramirezluis. Among the posts, Ramirez mentioned he would be visiting New York City the following day to go to Shabbat at the Central Synagogue at 6pm.

On Feb. 14, at approximately 12:39am, Ramirez allegedly threatened to kill Jewish people at Central Synagogue, writing, “The Jews killed me in my past life if you try to kill me again today in NYC when I pull up to Shabbat I will kill you first and condemn you to hell.” Ramirez also referred to himself as the reincarnation of Hitler, writing, “In past life, I went by the alias Adolf Hitler,” and posted that if Jewish people tried to kill him again he would “kill tenfold as many Jews as [he] did in WW2.”

A few hours later, at approximately, 5:30pm, Ramirez was arrested by members of the Port Authority and New Jersey police departments as he was driving toward the Lincoln Tunnel into Manhattan.