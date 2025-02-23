Headphone Bandits Preying on Pedestrians in Downtown Nabes

Police say a duo is at work stealing headphones five times across lower Manhattan and the same bandits are suspected of a six theft on Staten Island.

The suspects on surveillance video appear to be two black males, one older, and one younger—engaged in what cops call a “citywide robbery pattern,” though at present it involves just two NYPD precincts: the 1st in lower Manhattan where they struck five times in eight days, and a sixth time in the 120th Precinct on the north shore of Staten Island.

Details are as follows:

Incident #1 (1 Pct):

On Monday, Feb. 10, at approximately 6:58 p.m., in front of 99 John Street, two unidentified individuals approached a 29-year-old male victim and removed headphones from him. The individuals then fled on foot, traveling northbound on Gold Street.

Incident #2 (1 Pct):

That same evening, at approximately 7:27 p.m,, at Warren Street and Church Street, two unidentified individuals approached a 30-year-old female victim and removed headphones from her. The victim was able to recover her property, and the individuals fled on foot, traveling westbound on Chambers Street.

There were no injuries reported in either of these incidents.

Incident #3 (120 Pct)

Later still that night, at approximately 10:40 p.m., things turned violent. At Merivale Lane and Bay Street on Staten Island, two unidentified individuals approached a 14-year-old male victim. The individuals punched the victim multiple times in the face causing a broken tooth and removed a Moose Knuckle jacket from him.

The individuals then fled on foot, traveling eastbound on Greenfield Avenue. EMS responded and transported the victim to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Incident #4 (1 Pct):

The crime spree continued next afternoon, Tuesday, February 11, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in front of 31 Warren Street, an unidentified individual approached an 18-year-old female victim and removed headphones from her. The individual then fled on foot, traveling northbound on Warren Street.

Incident #5 (1 Pct):

Two days later, on Thursday, February 13, at approximately 6:44 p.m., in front of 50 Murray Street, two unidentified individuals, acting in concert, approached a 30-year-old female victim and removed headphones from her. The individuals then fled on foot, traveling southbound on Church Street.

Incident #7 (1 Pct):

The next morning, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at approximately 11:25 a.m., at Peter Minuit Place and State Street near the Staten Island Ferry terminal, an unidentified individual approached a 16-year-old female victim and removed headphones from her. The individual then fled on foot, traveling northbound on State Street.

Incident #6 (1 Pct):

Four days passed. On Monday, February 17, 2025, at approximately 10:40 p.m., in front of 107 Nassau Street, an unidentified individual approached a 31-year-old female victim and removed headphones from her. The individual then fled on foot, traveling northbound on Nassau Street.

There were no injuries reported from any of these lower Manhattan incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.