Identity Revealed of 20-Year-Old Who Fell to Death from UWS Building

A 20-year-old man who fell to his death outside the Larstrand Building on Broadway near West 77th St. on September 23 was identified by police a week after the fatal plunge.

Police identified the man as William Crystal who lived a short distance away on West 77th Street. He is believed to have been a 2024 graduate of the prestigious Collegiate School, a K-12 school whose alums include former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, “Chicago PD” actor Jason Beghe and author and “Game of Thrones” co-creator David Benioff.

A William Crystal post on Facebook said he was attending Wesleyn University and was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity and was involved with the New Teen Force improv comedy and Lunchbox sketch comedy.

Police said they responded to a 911 call short before 6 p.m. on September 23 and found the man later identified as Crystal “unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position.”

The Larstrand is a 20-story luxury rental building with a rooftop deck and retail establishments on the ground floor including the Japanese restaurant Ko Sushi.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. A police spokesperson said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. “The investigation remains ongoing,” police said.

Some witnesses said the noise was so loud when the victim hit the pavement that it was mistaken for a gunshot.

”I didn’t see it but I heard the sound of the impact. Sounded like a gunshot or an explosion,” wrote one poster on r/upperwestside.

Said another poster: “I was just walking by the intersection and saw a ton of FDNY, ambulances, and police. I was going to come here to ask if anyone knew what had happened. How horrible.”

“Sending love to all who witnessed this,” wrote another poster on Reddit. “Please take care of yourselves.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day.