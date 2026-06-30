Investigation Into Bear Spray Evacuation at FiDi hotel Remains Ongoing

No arrests have been made thus far after one woman sprayed another with bear spray have in dispute over luggage on June 29 triggering the evacuation of a 400-room hotel in the Financial District.

According to authorities and eyewitness accounts, after a female guest on the 20th floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton had initially discharged bear spray around 7:30 a.m., the fumes quickly spread via the hotel’s centralized air system.

Guests poured onto Stone Street, between Whitehall and Broad Streets, where emergency personnel treated the affected individuals and two were transported to a local hospital. Several guests described a noxious smell, a tickling sensation in their throats and respiratory problems.

“The moment we stepped out, we couldn’t breathe, we started to choke,” one guest said . Another said that as he descended from his room on the 18th floor, he saw people holding masks and towels over their faces. “In about three floors, I realized there was a problem,” he said.

First Precinct police responded to the call at approximately 8:04 a.m., while FDNY received a call reporting fumes in the hotel at 8:14 a.m. Authorities reported eight patients with minor injuries; six of them — a 28-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, and a 62-year-old male—were treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.

EMS transported the remaining two patients, a 39-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, to a local area hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

After police initially urged citizens to stay away while the investigation commenced, emergency personnel gave the building the “all clear” at approximately 10:30 a.m., two and a half hours after the initial report and hotel occupants were allowed to return to their rooms.

Designed for use on hikes and camping trips, Bear spray is designed to keep bears and other wild animals at bay. While it is legal in New York State, it is stronger than conventional pepper spray. While it contains the same active ingredien as regular pepper spray, called oleoresin capsicum, also known as red pepper, the ingredient is much more concentrated in bear spray. The Alaska Fish and Wild Life warns that bear spray “should be treated like a firearm”

“It inflames the eyes and upper respiratory system. If used properly, it can effectively deter an aggressive bear.” But it also warns it should never be used on a human.

Unlike pepper spray which releases a direct stream, “bear spray disperses a wide, fog-like mist of capsaicinoids (the active ingredient in chili peppers), which irritates a bear’s eyes, nose, mouth, and respiratory system,” according to a the web page for Wolf Personal Safety, which markets bear spray.

That is apparently what caused the fumes to spread throughout the hotel on June 29.

Police were said to be looking at hotel video to determine which guest used the bear spray on another. The NYPD told Our Town Downtown on June 30 that the investigation remains ongoing.