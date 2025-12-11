Home
Keith Powers Wins Dem Party Backing in Downtown Assembly Race
The date of the special election has not been set yet but it is expected to be held sometime in February and Keith Powers, the term limited city council member will be the official Democratic party candidate in the race for the 74th Assembly district.
Keith J. Kelly
| 11 Dec 2025 | 06:29
Keith Powers at a press conference earlier this year, has secured the Democratic nomination for the Assembly seat vacated by Harvey Epstein when he ran and was elected to the City Council. Powers had the backing of 61 percent of the New York County Democratic club members who voted on Dec. 10.
(
Photo: John McCartney/NYC Council Media Unit
)
