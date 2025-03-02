Knife Flashing Shoplifter in CVS; Brute Belts Man in 11th Ave Apt Building, Robs Him

There’s a popular CVS store with the address of 500 West 23rd Street. To be more specific, store occupies the ground floor of the Ten23 apartment building, a name prosaically born not because it’s within the confines of Chelsea’s 10th Precinct, but because of its location, on the northeast corner of 10th Avenue and West 23rd St. Just steps away to the east, the High Line crosses above.

On Saturday Feb. 15, at around 3:16 p.m. a man with larceny in his heart, and a knife secreted on his person, began stealing store merchandise. When confronted about the theft by an employee, the unidentified male bandit flashed a knife and then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

A surveillance photo of what appears to a man entering the CVS store shows a brown skinned male of indeterminate age dressed in black sweatpants; white sneakers; a black baseball-style cap with a white logo; and long, dark grey top coat with the hood up partially opened to reveal another, camouflage pattern jacket underneath.

In contrast to the man’s somewhat disheveled appearance, a delicate sprinkling of fresh white snowflakes from Old Man Winter dot the hood of his alleged shoplifting coat.

ROBBERY AND ASSAULT IN 11th AVE APT BUILDING

The 10th Precinct claimed another victim on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at approximately 11:26 p.m., when an unidentified male entered an apartment building located in the vicinity of W. 30th Street and 11th Ave.

Once inside the building, the unidentified male forcibly entered an apartment through the front door and punched a 42-year-old male victim in the face. The unidentified individual then forcibly removed property from the victim and fled northbound on 11th Ave. on foot to parts unknown.

The victim sustained lacerations to the face but refused medical attention on scene

Surveillance photos of the suspect a light skinned man with short dark hair, probably in his 20s or 30s. He has a thin dark beard and mustache and is wearing gray sweatpants and black sneakers. In one photo, he’s wearing a black Nike Air hoodie; in another, he’s wearing long sleeve white shirt with the hoodie slung over his shoulder.