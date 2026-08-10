Liberty Island Boat Tour Horror: Capsized Vessel Kills Mom & Baby

What should have been a bucolic evening on the waters around the Statue of Liberty turned to horror Saturday, Aug. 8, when a 21-foot-long 2019 Yamaha AR210 motorboat carrying 14 passengers capsized near Liberty Island, leaving a mother and her 5-month-old infant daughter dead.

The victims have been identified as College Point, Queens residents Sara Sanchez, 27, and her child Antonella Garcia. After the capsizing, they were pulled from the water in critical condition and rushed to NYU Langone Health Brooklyn hospital on the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, waterfront, where they were pronounced dead.

The operator of the boat, Manuel Hernandez, 46, was arrested by the NYPD and charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment. It was then announced that federal authorities would take over the investigation and that he would be tried in federal court.

On Aug. 10, Hernandez was federally charged with negligence and misconduct as a ship captain resulting in death by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. He was released on $50,000 bail and not required to enter a plea.

He was captured on video leaving the courthouse on the afternoon of Aug. 10, wearing a t-shilight colored t-shirt and what appeared to be white swim trunks, walking with a woman presumed to be his lawyer. He kept his head down and refused to answer shouted questions from reporters before jumping into the back of a black SUV. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 9. Since the feds are taking over the case, state level charges are no longer being pursued.

Although a complete narrative of the tragic boat trip is still being put together at press time, but some details are known.

It’s believed the group boarded the boat—from a presently unknown location— at around 7 p.m. to celebrate a birthday with a ride by the Statue of Liberty. The charter was operated by Zeus Luxury Rental of Richmond Hill, Queens.

The company’s website claims “We are one of the leading companies in limousine, party bus, and yacht rentals in the tri-state area. Our fleet includes 40 high-end vehicles from top brands such as Mercedes, Hummer, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac.” “Affordbale prices / High End luxury transportation” boasts the company’s Instagram page, which includes some, but not many, images of its boats in the water off College Point, Queens, and in New York harbor.

At some point on vessel’s passage by Liberty Island, water got into the boat, which then flipped over.