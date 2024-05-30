Lifeguard Training Rules Revised But Not Soon Enough to Avoid Shortages This Summer

The city is taking measures to resolve the ongoing lifeguard shortage, but the latest measures will not be enough to avoid closure of some portion of the city’s eight ocean beaches and may not be enough to restore Learn to Swim programs for kids in city pools this summer.

Last summer, Straus News covered the lifeguard shortage that plagued not just New York, but the entire country. Parks Commissioner Susan Donoghue told City Council members that “We are in the throes of a national lifeguard shortage.” In efforts to incentivize more lifeguards, and therefore have well-resourced city pools, a pay raise was settled last July increasing hourly wage from $16 to $19.46. The starting wage this year rose again to $22/hr.

In addition to higher pay, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference on May 24 that lifeguard training has been modified to do away with the timed 300-yd swim test for the lifeguards who will only guard shallow water pools, although it is still mandatory for ocean lifeguards. Vision requirements have become more relaxed, allowing lifeguards to wear contact lenses and eyeglasses.

“The mere fact that you had to be an Olympic swimmer to be a lifeguard at a small kiddie pool, just makes no sense,” Adams said at a press availability on May 28. “We did not sacrifice on safety. You could get to safety without the time that’s needed to swim those number of yards,” said Adams.

The mayor also announced the addition of drone technology to improve safety at beaches and pools. Drones will be used to drop life rafts if someone is drowning or struggling and monitor beaches if a child is lost.

“You’re going to be able to drop a life raft if someone is drowning or struggling. You’re able to use it to monitor beaches if there’s a lost child. Just a real introduction, a combination of safety. Really proud of how we’re just incorporating every tool we have to improve on the quality of life for New Yorkers,” Adams said.

These changes come after over a year of negotiations between the Adams administration and the District Council 37 unions representing lifeguards. An arbitrator was brought in to finalize the deal, but union members stayed away from the press conference unveiling the new contract on May 24.

While the new relaxed lifeguard standards could certainly have an impact on lifeguard availability by making it easier to get certified, it’s likely that those numbers won’t see an increase until next summer. The city opened its 14 miles of ocean beaches over Memorial Day, but they were staffed with fewer than 300 lifeguards necessitating the closure of some stretches to swimmers. Outdoor pools will follow starting on June 27.

Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi said ideally the city would need 1,500 lifeguards to fully staff the city’s 14 miles of ocean beaches and all its public swimming pools with programs including adult lap swim in evenings, youth swimming lessons and overseeing pool activity. And while this year’s lifeguard tally is running ahead of a year ago, it likely won’t reach a number to fully staff up for the fourth year in a row.

Last summer, the Hamilton Fish Pool on the Lower East Side was the only city pool in Manhattan offering free swimming lessons to kids as part of the Learn to Swim program. Of the thirteen outdoor pools in Manhattan (usually sixteen–three are closed for construction) zero know if that program will be available this summer and in a more accessible capacity. Straus News contacted the office of John Hutchins, Director of Citywide Aquatics, and they reiterated that it’s currently unclear if the Learn to Swim program is returning and where.

More information will be available as opening day approaches for outdoor pools on June 27, a Parks Dept. spokesperson said.