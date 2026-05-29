Lincoln Center Summer Festival: From World Cup to New Dance Programs

In a world of social isolation and skyrocketing prices, Lincoln Center stands out as a unique gem that provides cheap unparalleled access to a community dance showcase that lasts all summer long.

Over one million people have attended the Summer For The City shows since it began in 2022. “I stand there pretty much every single night and it is really beautiful to see,” said Paloma Estevéz, director of Artistic Programming for the Lincoln Center Summer for the City events. “I am seeing thousands of people every night dancing to the same beat. It makes me super emotional.”

The festival is thriving because of the events they offer that caters to all New Yorkers. Estevéz shares, “Why do I think it’s a huge success? I think people really embrace the multiplicity, the diversity and how eclectic our programming is. I think that means a lot to so many people. We have so many New York artists and we think a lot about our New Yorkers and the city itself. That also means that we have different cultures and countries represented.”

This year, the festival will run from June 10th to August 10th and will feature over two hundred and fifty shows. Estevéz had a realization one day. She wondered, “what happens if we build a dance floor in the middle of the plaza and turn this iconic campus into the biggest party?” This year’s festival is about movement which was inspired by the start of the Contemporary Dance Festival that is set to begin this summer. It will feature a wide range of genres, styles, and programming for various age groups.

Estevéz’s favorite part about the summer festival is the silent disco party. She excitedly explained, “I love how the headphones allow for a very multi-generational space, and people can come party in our space. It is safe for kids. It is safe for our regulars that are 89 years old. You can take a break with your headphones.”

Planning the events is always thoughtful and intentional. She says, “we start shaping a calendar that is very intentional. They can have up to seven shows in a day on Saturdays. People can spend a whole day here or come back. Our collaborators are experts in what they do.”

The first iteration of the festival features five dance organizations that are presenting international dance shows such as “Aka How Magnolia Was Taken for Granted” which discusses Milly Rock, which is a viral dance move. “The Disappearing Act” features Yinka Esi Graves and covers the African roots of flamenco. Sung Im Her’s “Her Project” show is about climate change and Akram Khan is presenting a dance show called “Tikrah: Night of Remembering” which showcases a female international cast. Rachid Ouramdane is presenting his show “TORDRE” which is about “atypical physicality.”

At the heart of Lincoln Center’s mission is a drive to intentionally reflect the diversity of New York City through the events that they offer. Estevés elaborates by saying there are artists from all around the world including “Taiwan, France, Colombia, Mexico. We have more than 35 countries represented. We think about people with different abilities and ways of moving. Everyone should have the right and the space to celebrate themselves and do that through the arts.”

A special event called World Club will take place during the FIFA World Cup this summer from July 8th to July 19th. Music will be provided by DJ Bill Coleman. There are also female artists who will be performing at the Rudiosa Fest including “Lila Downs, Elsa Y Elmar, Francisca Valenzuena and Pabllo Vittar which is a collaboration with the Rudiosa team that started in South America ten years ago.”

Making the arts accessible is a crucial part of the festival that they hope to continue. Estevéz explains, “it is free or just what you pay. I think also the fact that it is free allows people to be more curious to discover an artist that they don’t know but also to come and see their favorite artists at Lincoln Center. Attendees can also choose the payment amount for certain events.

“We firmly believe that the arts are for everyone. We know that affordability and access to the arts is not something that is available to everyone all the time. People have many realities and priorities. Free programming is at the core and we see it in the results,” says Estevéz. She says that they are “now offering the best contemporary dance companies in the world for as low as $5.”

According to Lincoln Center’s 2024-2025 Impact Report , Lincoln Center has provided access to the arts for over 710,000 attendees and 2,200 events by their campus fund that gives donations of $10,000 to $100,000. Even in an era of federal cuts to arts programs, Lincoln Center has not wavered due to the support of sponsorships. Together they ensure that the Summer for the City Festival is “free and accessible for all.” Estevéz remarks that “people come to us to thank us throughout the entire summer when they see us.”

Estevéz would love to invite New Yorkers to also check out their new Dance Encounters series which is outside on the Hearst Plaza and invite “everyone to take this Arts Week in July to celebrate the incredibly diverse programing from China and our Festival Orchestra for those who love classical music that has such an expansive and beautiful program.”

Estevéz says, “you look at the entire roster of the incredible offerings that we have and create your own experience where one night you can have a date night, another day you can make it a family day with your kids, another day you can make a girls night, and bring all of your friends to dance.”

In the hustle and bustle of city life, the cheerful tunes of Summer For The City festival give New Yorkers a break from grind and a chance to enjoy the good company of others.