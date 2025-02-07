Live Poultry Markets Across NYC Face Temporary Shutdown Due to 7 Bird Flu Cases

New York poultry markets are officially feeling the effects of the Avian flu, or bird flu. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the temporary shutdown of all live bird markets across New York City as well as Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to thwart any further transmission, we’re issuing a notice and order to temporarily shut down all live bird markets,” Hochul said during an Avian Influenza Public Health Briefing.

Seven cases of bird flu have been detected in poultry over the past week at live bird markets in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens. The state department of Agriculture and Markets is now closely collaborating with market owners to destroy infected flocks where the flu has been detected. The exact locations of markets with infected flocks was not shared.

The Associated Press reported that in poultry houses where no flu had been detected, shop owners were racing to sell off their supply of poultry on Feb. 7 before the shutdown order took hold. Bird markets allow customers to pick out birds they wish to buy from cages. The shutdown order is in effect until Feb. 14.

During the temporary shutdown, poultry in infected markets must be euthanized. The unaffected markets are required to implement comprehensive cleaning and disinfection efforts. Health officials stressed that no bird flu cases had been detected in humans.

“These are just simply measured, commonsense steps that will curb the spread of bird flu and ultimately keep New Yorkers safe, which is always my top priority,” said Hochul. “Let me be clear: There is no immediate public health threat. We have been vigilant and we will remain vigilant so New Yorkers can go about their lives with peace of mind.”

Dr. Michelle Morse, the New York City health commissioner, corroborates Hochul. She said in a statement that while the state is prepared to respond to an outbreak, the current risk to New Yorkers remains low.

“Avian influenza viruses only present a wider risk if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people, which we have not seen,” said Morse.

After the shutdown period, all poultry markets are required to undergo thorough inspection by the state prior to reopening.

“Safeguarding public health is all about being proactive and especially when it comes to fighting infectious diseases,” said Hochul. “I’m proud to say here in New York we have some of the best public health experts in the world.”