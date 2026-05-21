Man Sentenced for Sexual Assaults Against Immigrant Women Downtown

A man who lured Spanish-speaking immigrant women looking for jobs to various downtown locales and committed multiple sexual assaults against them has been sentenced for his crimes. Augustin Diaz, 54, will serve 15 years in state prison for first degree Rape, Sexual Abuse and Stalking, among other charges. Diaz threatened to have at least two victims deported if they reported what happened.

Diaz pleaded guilty on March 3, 2026.

According to court documents and as admitted in his guilty plea, Diaz repeatedly approached Spanish-speaking women on the subway and asked them if they were new to the United States and needed employment. If they answered yes, he gave them a business card and further instructions.

On May 10, 2018, Diaz lured his first victim to an empty office on Wall Street by offering her work cleaning a dentist’s office. Once inside, Diaz threw her to the ground and raped her twice.

On August 8, 2023, Diaz convinced a second woman to work for him in a building on Pearl Street. When she arrived, Diaz led her into the basement, where he had a small storage room. He instructed her to fill plastic bags with candy and snacks. As she did so, Diaz came up behind her, grabbed her waist, kissed her face, and sexually abused her before she escaped.

On September 23, 2023, Diaz lured a third woman to Pearl Street and likewise had her fill plastic bags with candy. As she worked, he grabbed her by her hair and forcibly kissed her. He then grabbed her by her arm, forced his hands down her pants, and groped her.

In December 2023, Diaz met a fourth woman on the subway and offered her a job on Pearl Street, which claimed was his deli. As she was working in the basement, Diaz approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. After she left, Diaz called and texted her repeatedly, though she responded that she didn’t want to work for him again.

In late January 2024, the victim again ran into Diaz on the subway. He asked her to return to work, telling her that things would be different. Needing money, she returned and again Diaz again touched her buttocks without consent.

Diaz told her if she returned the following day, he’d pay her for both shifts. She did, and he again sexually abused her. After this, she left and said she wouldn’t return. Diaz proceeded to call and text her repeatedly, began attending her church and even followed her on the subway.

In late April and again needing, she returned to Pearl Street to discuss work when Diaz pulled her pants down and held a knife to her body while demanding she have sex with him. The women fought back and, in the battle, sustained multiple injuries both her hands

“I thank the survivors for their bravery,” said District Attorney Bragg. “and urge anyone else who has been sexually assaulted to contact our office at 212-335-9793.”