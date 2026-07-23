Manhattan Rents Soar to An All-Time High in June

Manhattan’s median rent hit a record $5,295 a month in June, a 6 percent surge from the same period a year ago.

And the situation does not look like it will be resolved anytime soon, The supply of apartments for rent remains exceptionally tight. “Available listings dropped 16 percent year-over-year in June, while the borough’s median rent climbed to a new [monthly] high of $5,295,” said Gary Malin, Chief Operating Officer of The Corcoran Group, who posted his comments on the company’s Inhabit blog. The price of a studio apartment in Manhattan hit an average of $4,014/month while a 1 BR costs an average of $5,408, both new all time highs.

In addition, Malin stated that “leasing activity clocked in 7% below last year’s pace due to the lack of inventory, causing competition to remain fierce.”

The soaring apartment prices are outpacing wages by a wide marging, according to NYC Housing. “The median monthly rent across the city increased by about 11 percent, after adjusting for inflation. Over the same time, the real income of the city’s renters has stagnated, rising from $40,000 in 2005 to just $41,000 in 2012.”

“NYC’s housing affordability crisis is at DefCon 1,” Comptroller Mark Levine warned on X. “We need to push harder on every front to address our housing shortage. Update zoning, invest more City $ in affordable units, lower the time & cost City bureaucracy imposes on construction, get 1000s of vacant regulated units back on the market.

Levine, in his previous role as a Manhattan borough president was a big supporter of the City of Yes agenda pushed by former Mayor Eric Adams which sought to relax and speed up the permit process for developers. One big problem with the current regulations is that it discourages landlords to keep apartments vacant.

He said more recently that the rising rent has been compounded by “constrained housing production and rising costs.”

Levine said that not all is doom and gloom as “developers filed plans for 17,000 housing units” butt it will take time for developers to move the projects from the drawing board to actual construction.

In a recent move to help slow the spiraling costs of rent, the Rent Guideline Board endorsed a plan pushed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani to freeze rents on the city’s one million rent stabilized apartments for the next two years. Many tenants rejoiced at the move which effects leases signed on or after Oct. 1.

However, Levine recently pushed back against Mamdani’s legislation. The Real Deal reported that “city Comptroller Mark Levine broke with tenant advocates over the weekend, blaming rent regulations for keeping apartments off the market and deepening the housing crisis.”

In addition, landlords said that freezing rents will hurt smaller landlords and recently filed a suit against the Rent Guidelines Board. that seeks to block the rent freeze endorsed by Mamdani.

Mayor Mamdani also recently held a press conference at the Tenement Museum where he discussed his new initiative called the Rental Ripoff Report. He noted that he felt that a major overhaul needed to be made to the structure of landlord and tenant communication.

In the Rental Ripoff conference, Mamdani mentioned that his administration would work to hold negligent landlords accountable by working to digitize building registrations and penalties.

Mamdani said, “this work remains unfinished. Too many still pay soaring rents only to live with kitchens full of cockroaches and bathroom pipes that leak and rust.”