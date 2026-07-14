Former Super Sentenced Up To Life for Murder of UWS Grandmother

A former super found guilty of the “heinous” murder of the grandmother and Upper West Sider Maria Hernandez was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison on July 14.

The 74-year-old Hernandez was found murdered by strangulation in her one-bedroom apartment on January 18, 2023. Hernandez’s sister went to check on her and found her bound and unconscious around 10 p.m.

Using Ring camera footage, the building’s current super was able to identify one of the two attackers as Lashawn Mackey, 51. Mackey had worked as a temporary super for the building between May and August 2022 while the full-time super was ill.

Upon this identification, police searched Mackey’s Brooklyn apartment, where they found yellow and black rope similar to that used to tie Hernandez up. A key opening Hernandez’s apartment was also found in his residence.

Police arrested both Mackey and alleged accomplice Terrence Moore. Moore, who was 55, died while in a NYC courthouse holding cell after suffering a medical episode in 2025.

Two men were seen entering the West 83rd Street apartment on cameras around the building around 5:50 p.m. on the day of the murder. Though the suspects had cut electrical wires to the building’s surveillance video system before entering, they were caught on one resident’s Ring camera. They left three hours later, carrying shopping bags thought to be stuffed with belongings taken from Hernandez’s apartment.

Police found the apartment was ransacked, and Hernandez was discovered face down under a pile of clothes with lacerations and bruising. There were also signs of severe sexual abuse consistent with a foreign object entering her rectum.

The two were indicted on second-degree murder, sexual abuse, burglary, and robbery.

“This was a brutal and callous murder that no family should ever have to experience,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at the time. “My thoughts are with Ms. Hernandez’s loved ones as they continue to grieve and recover from their loss.”

Mackey said he was in the building that day, but that it was to speak with the super on allegations that he had stolen tools. He denied entering Hernandez’s apartment and pled not guilty to all charges.

During the trial, among other demonstrative evidence, it was revealed that DNA on and under Hernandez’s fingernails and on her waistband met thresholds to match Mackey’s. Public Defender Jessica Horani, who represented Mackey, argued this DNA could have been transferred while ungloved police were at the scene.

Though the first jury was dismissed after a mistrial in February, the second jury found Mackey guilty on all counts in May. New York State Supreme Criminal Court Judge Felicia Mennin delivered the verdict and sentencing.

“Following his conviction at trial, Lashawn Mackey has been sentenced to a significant state prison term for the heinous murder of Maria Hernandez – a loving mother and grandmother,” DA Bragg said. “The evidence presented at trial demonstrated the calculated and appalling nature of this crime, and today’s sentence reflects its severity.”

Hernandez’s family, who had been present for the entirety of the trial, cried as the verdict was announced, according to the West Side Rag.

Now, Mackey faces up to life in prison. Horani told Straus News that there are plans to appeal the sentencing.