NYPD Claims That Hate Crimes Against Jews & Muslims Surged in October

With tensions simmering in NYC due to the war in Gaza, NYPD officials said that recorded hate crimes increased sharply in the month of October. Anti-Semitic hate crimes–such as swastika tagging–reportedly spiked by more by than 200 percent on a year-over-year basis, for a total of 69 incidents. Islamophobic hate crimes increased by 800 percent, with eight recorded crimes last month. That’s relative to zero in October 2022. Hate crimes overall were up by 124 percent, according to data collected by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Such crimes include a few assaults, “aggravated harassments,” and the spraying of racist graffiti on buildings. Joe Kenny, the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives, described many of the harassment incidents as “almost bordering on free speech, where people are yelling back and forth at each other...and then it gets weird.” He further noted that most attacks involved individual perpetrators, and that temples of worship had generally been spared.

On October 9, four teen boys allegedly spray-painted swastikas on the roofs of four UES buildings. They are being sought by police officers for the incident.

Hate crime assaults also occurred on the subway system. On October 14, a man reportedly punched a woman in the face for “being Jewish” at the Grand-Central-42 St. station. A teenage girl, wearing a hijab, was called a “terrorist” on a southbound 5 train nine days later. Her headscarf was yanked on by her assailant.

Bigoted attacks in Manhattan did not end in October. On November 6, four (possibly different) teen boys threw coins and hurled insults at a Jewish man on E. 14th St. The kids were said to have yelled “I f***ing hate Jews!” and “kill that f***ing k***,” using an anti-Semitic slur. Police officers are seeking the suspects.