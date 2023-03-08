Partial Building Collapse in SoHo Injures 4 Workers

A SoHo building partially collapsed in the early afternoon on March 7th injuring four construction worker, including one seriously who was trapped beneath rubble from the wall.

One wall of the three-story building at 126 Lafayette Street collapsed during demolition. Three people were injured; one suffered serious injuries and ultimately succumbed to the injuries on March 8 while the three others had non-life-threatening injuries.

MTA reported that the incident was causing delays at the Canal Street station and on the 4, 5, 6, and N, Q, R, W, and J lines.