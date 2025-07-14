NYPD Extends Quality of Life Pilot Program Across all of Manhattan

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, announced that as of July 14, the quality of life pilot program that began in April, will be implemented in all precincts in Manhattan.

The NYPD said the pilot period was an immense success, with the initial six precincts yielding over 7,500 quality of life calls, over 6,100 summonses, and 357 arrests in the first 60 days.

The 13th pct in Manhattan on the East Side was the first Manhattan precinct to participate in the early rollout which initially involved five outer borough precincts in the 40th, 60th, 75th, and 101st precincts and one public housing precinct as well.

The program is the first time the NYPD has formed a specific division headed by a deputy inspector that aims to tackle low-level offenses and improve neighborhood safety.

“In just two months, the Quality of Life Division has done exactly what we set out to do: respond quickly, stay focused, and address the issues New Yorkers are calling about,” said NYPD Commissioner Tisch. “Now, we’re scaling that success citywide. From illegal smoke shops to abandoned vehicles to reckless mopeds, these are the problems people see every day and expect action.”

“Keeping New Yorkers safe and tackling quality-of-life issues has been our North Star since day one— that is why we launched the NYPD Quality of Life Division, and it’s why we’re expanding it across the city today,” Mayor Adams said.

This process dates back to May, when the program was first announced. “Today, @NYCMayor and @NYPDPC announced a citywide summer safety plan to reduce violent crime: 1,500+ officers deployed to 70 high-crime zones, backed by outreach & quality-of-life response—to ensure every New Yorker can enjoy a safe summer,” NYPD revealed in a May 23rd statement on X.

Over the next several months, the program will be expanded to every precinct in all five boroughs. As the program extends to all precincts, its focus remains on addressing persistent quality-of-life concerns as well as keeping crime off the streets.

Since their introduction in April, pilot Q-Teams have conducted 92 targeted operations and responded to more than 7,500 quality-of-life 911 and 311 calls. These efforts led to over 6,100 summonses, nearly 00 vehicles towed, 357 arrests, and the seizure of 185 e-bikes, mopeds, and scooters. NYPD units, including the Vehicle Response Team, the Smoke Shop Task Force, and Community Link, also contributed further enforcement during the pilot period.

With the citywide rollout already underway, the Quality of Life Division will bring much-needed proactive, community-focused policing and will begin using data similar to the CompStat statistics which were first introducted by then NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton in the late 1990s.

Under the new data tracking, the NYPD said combination of specialized training, targeted operations, and monthly Q-Stat accountability meetings will help to improve neighborhood conditions and hopefully deepen resident trust in the NYPD.

