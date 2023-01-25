Police Arrest Second Suspect in Murder of UWS Grandma

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of 74 year old Maria Hernandez on Jan. 18 in her third floor apartment on W. 83rd St. in what police say is an apparent robbery gone bad.

Terrence Moore, a 53 year old man from Brooklyn, was arrested on Jan. 24 around 11 pm and charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary, a police spokesman said.

Hernandez was tied up by the suspects, police said and was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” shortly before 10 pm on the night of the murder by her sister, who called 911. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner said the cause of death was “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck.” Police said that her hands and feet had been tied up by the suspects.

Lashawn Mackey, 47, a former handyman in the building, had been arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of burglary. When he was being led from the 20th Pct, he was quoted telling a NY Post reporter, “I didn’t do it.”

Cops suspect that the original motive was robbery, but that Hernandez was suffocated in the course of the robbery after her hands and feet were bound and she was put face down. Both suspects face murder charges since a victim died from their alleged actions in the course of committing a felony.