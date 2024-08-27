Public Theater Event Brought Together People of All Ages to Dance in Central Park

More than 1,000 people came together at Frisbee Hill in Central Park on Aug. 12 to dance to Alicia Keys as part of a large flash mob, celebrating community and New York City.

The event was organized in a collaboration between Camille A. Brown (choreographer of Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen”) and Every Body Move, and was directed by Laurie Woolery, director of Public Works for the Public Theater.

Weeks prior to the Aug. 12 gathering, the Public shared a video of “Hell’s Kitchen” dance captain Chloe Davis performing choreography by Brown, adapted from what is featured in the Broadway Musical, so attendees could learn ahead of time. Then, everyone came together at Frisbee Hill for short rehearsals in small dance “pods,” one large group rehearsal led by Davis, and a filmed performance of all they had learned.

“I just love seeing so many people do this movement together,” Davis said. “What makes ‘Hell’s Kitchen’s” choreography so impactful is that you see individuality throughout, and ... it’s not that we move in unison, we move together. And that’s exactly what I was seeing, but multiplied.”

With the standard theater space used by the Public for Shakespeare in the Park (The Delacorte Theater) down for refurbishment, the team had to get creative in bringing accessible art to New York City this summer.

“We thought, ‘Well, what can we do that is ... is inviting all of New York to come and be a part of it — to have a little bit of that magic that is the Public Works experience?’” Woolery said.

The event’s attendance goal was at least 1,000 people, and that goal was not only met but in fact surpassed. The park was buzzing with energy, excitement, and Keys’ song “Empire State of Mind.”

“This song is all about, you know, Alicia Keys, a young woman who has dreams for a bigger life outside of her apartment,” Woolery said. “And so I think what you encountered was some of our young people who can look to Alicia Keys, and can look to Camille A. Brown and go, ‘Oh, I can actually dream as big as I want to.’”

As people of all ages made the movement their own, there was a palpable magic in the air.

“I just felt so inspired,” Davis said. “I got chills watching everyone from the youngest being like five, to our wise ones, you know, and celebrating all abilities....The movement was choreographed, absolutely, but there’s always amendments that can be done, because, again, we’re moving together. We’re not moving in unison. So everybody is celebrated with ... the dance that they bring.”