Shooter Arrested, Charged with Murder of Beloved Deli Worker

A 28-year-old involved in the shooting death of beloved deli worker Abdul Saleh was arrested on Sunday, April 26 shortly after 6:30 p.m. and charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Karone Horton, who lived at 641 E. 13th St. was charged on Sunday, April 26 while he was recovering from a gun shot wound in Bellevue Hospital but news of his arrest was not released for 24 hours, for reasons not known.

Police on April 26, the day after the shooting that happened late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. acknowledged only that Saleh, 28 years old had passed after being rushed to Bellevue Hospital shortly after the shooting and that a second 28 year old who was not identified was also transported to Bellevue and was in stable condition.

The NY Post reported that Saleh had two young children, a son and a daughter and that Saleh’s brother was there the night of murder, cradling Saleh in his arms. His dying words were, ‘take care of my kids.” according to the report.

While police delayed the announcement of Horton’s arrest, wild rumors had circulated among the many well wishers. One political candidate said he was told by police sources that the second man in custody was actually an innocent bystander who was shot. The real shooter was rumored to be at large. He said the rumor was that he was illegal migrant who had fled the country. That was false however. Another source said he was there the night of the incident and that as the argument spilled outside across the street, he said Saleh had wrestled the gun away from his assailant in the scuffle outside the deli. The spot where Saleh fell after being shot was diagonally across from the deli on the southeast corner of E. 13th St. and Avenue “B.”

A story in the Daily News said Horton was struck by a ricochet from his own weapon. A worker at Pop’s Pizza said the suspect had staggered to a bench outside their shop midblock on Avenue B between 13th and 14th Streets, where he plopped down on a bench. Police said the gunman was taken by EMS ambulance to Bellevue, where Saleh was also rushed after the shooting but was unable to be saved and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police cruiser with lights flashing sat parked outside Sal’s Deli and Grocery at 216 Ave. “B” on the corner of E. 13th St. on the evening of April 27 while neighbors and well wishers continued to add to the growing makeshift memorial outside the store.

Saleh had returned from a visit to Yemen the same day that he was shot outside the deli, mourners had told OT Downtown.