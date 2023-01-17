Simone: I was disinvited from NHL Event with Rangers after blasting MSG’s Dolan

A New York State Assemblyman, whose district includes Madison Square Garden and Chelsea, says he was disinvited from an NHL outreach program with the Rangers because he turned up at a press conference with other local politicians and activists who blasted facial recognition technology that James Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment is using to boot attorneys whose firms are involved in litigation with his company.

Simone said he was originally invited to attend a Hockey is For Everyone event at the Garden in which the Rangers were being used for a community outreach program by the NHL to help broaden the games appeal. But he said he was suddenly disinvited on Sunday after he said he was participating in a press conference outside MSG criticizing Dolan and MSG’s use of facial recognition technology to flag attorneys at law firms that are suing the company.

“Come on Jim, don't be so sensitive,” said Simone--whose district includes Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, some of the Lincoln Center area, Murray Hill and parts of Midtown-- at a press conference Sunday outside MSG where politicians had gathered to call for an end to the use of facial recognition technology by all the MSG-owned venues.

“Sorry to hurt your feeling Jim,” said Simone sarcastically, “but to use this technology go after perceived enemies is morally wrong.” Simone is believed to be the first politician that MSG Entertainment has signaled out. It is not clear if his face is also on the hit list, since he only appeared on the sidewalk outside the Garden and did not try to enter MSG.

The NHL web site says “Hockey is for Everyone uses the game of hockey--and the League’s global influence--to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.”

But the inclusiveness apparently ends if you criticize the mercurial owner of MSG Entertainment for his use of facial recognition technology.

“Jim Dolan needs to end this practice now,” said Simone of the facial recognition software the MSG boss uses to target and bar attorneys from entering venues.

Since November, at least four attorneys have been asked to leave venues controlled by MSG Entertainment. The latest was Benjamin Pincweski who, as Straus News publications were were first to report on Jan. 13, was barred by security from entering to watch a Rangers game on Jan. 10 because the Garden said his firm was involved in litigation against the company. MSG Entertainment maintains it is within its legal rights to bar the attorneys until litigation is ended because such attorneys, even if not directly involved in their firms suits vs the company and its subsidiaries are in an “adversarial relationship” to the Garden-owned venues.

Princsweski, a civil rights and personal injury lawyer with Elefterakis, Eleferakis and Panek, became at at least the fourth attorney who has been barred from MSG events after being flagged by facial recognition technology.

The other three known attorneys booted in recent months include:

*Kelly Conlin barred from the MSG-owned Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 20 where she was trying to bring her 9 year old daughter and other Girl Scouts to see the Rockettes.

*Alexis Majano, whose firm is representing a fan who fell from a Garden skybox during a Billy Joel concert, was barred from a Nov. 5 Knicks vs. Celtics game.

*Nicole Landi, at Burns & Harris, who said she was denied entry to a Mariah Carey concert at MSG because she was told her firm was involved in litigation vs. the Garden.

In addition, five lawyers at Greenberg Law PC were told on November 28 that they were barred from MSG Entertainment events on the same day they filed a suit on behalf of a fan who was sucker punched by another fan after a Rangers game. So far, none of those attorneys are known to have tested the policy and attempted to enter the Garden.