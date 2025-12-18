Spanish-Speaking Bishop Appointed as Successor to Cardinal Dolan

Ending days of speculation, Pope Leo XIV on Dec. 18 revealed that he had accepted the resignation of Cardinal Timothy Dolan and named Bishop Ronald Hicks, currently the Bishop of Joliet, Ill., as Archbishop of New York.

The archdiocese, with 2.8 million Catholics, includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and the northern suburbs of Orange, Rockland, and Westchester counties and is the second-largest archdiocese in the United States.

Bishop Hicks, 58, has served as the Bishop of Joliet since 2020 and was an auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Chicago before then, but prior to that spent five years as a missionary in Mexico and El Salvador, and he counts that as a very formative experience in his life.

Hicks, in his opening joint press conference with Cardinal Dolan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Dec. 18, did not shy away from the ICE and immigration controversies. While said he was supportive of a recent statement from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, which called for upholding border security, Hicks also pointed out that it called for “being a country that upholds human dignity, respect, treating each other well, and making sure that anything connected to those policies are connected to due process.”

Hicks delivered some brief remarks in Spanish. “I speak Spanish,” he said, “but it is more than that. I was really formed by the Latino church. I have a great heart for the Latino community.” Referring to himself as Archbishop, he noted: “We have someone who not only speaks Spanish but understands that this community is a vital part of the Church, and I think what you are going to see in me is that I love all people.”

In that sense, most observers think Hicks will take a more critical stance in evaluating President Trump’s immigration policies than Dolan did during his run. Dolan had spoken at the Republican convention in 2024 and delivered the invocation at Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017, and returned again this January to deliver the invocation following the second inauguration. Dolan also drew sharp criticism in some quarters when he likened Charlie Kirk, the assassinated Turning Points USA founder, to St. Paul, one of the early disciples of Christ.

Hicks also fielded questions regarding the settlement of claimants in the sexual abuse scandal that has plagued the Catholic Church worldwide and where the NY Archdiocese under Dolan is finalizing a $300-million fund to pay off the remaining 1,300 claimants of clergy sexual abuse. ”As a Church, we can never rest in our efforts to prevent abuse, to protect children, and care for survivors,” Bishop Hicks said.

Though he said he grew up only 14 blocks away from Pope Leo’s home in suburban Chicago, he said he only met the first American-born Pope recently. “I do like that we grew up in the same area. We would have played baseball in the same parks, gone swimming in the same public pools, and we even share a famous pizza place that is our favorite.”

He also seemed to have easy banter with the press, warning that he was going to make his first controversial remarks. “I am a lifelong Cubs fan,” he admitted, “and I love deep-dish pizza. However, I am going to start rooting for New York sports teams, and I already love the [New York] pizza. I love it a lot.”

He will be the 14th bishop and 11th archbishop of the See of New York. Dolan submitted his required letter of retirement to then Pope Francis upon reaching the age of 75 on Feb. 6, 2025, but it was not acted upon before the death of Francis in April. Dolan was gracious in passing the torch to his successor, who he said he had only met in the past week.

“The last week, since I found out, I’ve gotten to know him, and I already love him and appreciate him and trust him. Is there sadness in my heart? Sure, because I love the Archdiocese of New York. That sadness is mitigated by the gift that this new archbishop already is,” Dolan said. He called Bishop Hicks “an early Christmas gift from St. Nicholas.”

Asked if he had accomplished all he set out to do in his nearly 17-year reign, Dolan said: “No, and that ain’t a bad thing because there is always a lot to do and I’m glad he’s here to do it.”

Dolan maintained a high profile and fairly good rapport with the press even as he wrestled with deep fiscal problems that resulted in the closure of many schools and churches due to dwindling attendance and the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars to claimants in the sexual abuse scandal.

Hicks said he had visited New York maybe 10 times in his life. ”Every time I visited, I said I loved it. I love the culture, the food, the energy, the plays, the neighborhoods. But I especially love the people from all over the world who call this place home. Every time I visited, I’ve said I look forward to returning. This time I’m returning not only as a visitor but I’m going to be returning to stay.”

ABC7, which was televising the press conference live, said Dolan reportedly whispered to Hicks after the press conference, “You’re off to a great start. This is a great city and you are going to love it.”

Dolan won’t be disappearing in the short term. Archbishop-designate Hicks won’t be formally installed until a Feb. 6 ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Cardinal Dolan will be apostolic administrator of the archdiocese until then.