Spectacular Show by Sea and Sky for America 250 Celebration

The celebration was by land and sea as 48 tall ships from 20 countries made their way up the Hudson River on July 4th followed by a spectacular fireworks display from the Brooklyn Bridge, the East River and the Hudson River.

The International Parade of Tall Ships sailed past an anchored fleet of allied and U.S. Navy vessels. The flotilla began making their way north shortly after 9 a.m., traveling from under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge.

Straus News was on a 100 foot schooner, the Adirondack, which fell in line behind the Italian tall ship Amerigo Vespucci, named for an Italian explorer in the Age of Discovery.

The symbolism wasn’t lost on James Reginato, a writer at large for Vanity Fair who called the flotilla an “awesome event.” And sailing behind the Italian tall ship, he said, “It harkens back to the days of Christopher Columbus when explorers were just reaching the Americas, and look at it today.”

Tall ships came from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Peru, India, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay and the United States had its own tall ship, the Coast Guard vessel called the Eagle.

Overhead flew planes from British Royal Air Force, the US Navy’s Blue Angels and the US Air Force’s Thunderbolts, leaving a stream of red, white and blue in their wake. There was even a B-52 bomber among the flyovers by American and Allied airforces.

”It’s incredible to see it all,” said Rachel Amelkin, who said she frequently shows up to air shows featuring the Blue Angels and was dressed in a patriotic red white and blue halter top. “I have great respect for the military and I’m thankful for their service. It’s why we’re able to celebrate 250 years. And the tall ships are really beautiful.”

Michael Zuppone, a Wall Street attorney who lives on the Upper West Side said, “I was alive and remember Operation Sail in 1976 for the bicentennial. I was telling my son [also named Michael] about it and he said, ‘that sounds cool. Let’s do it.’

“It’s good to take time to reflect on American ideals,” said the elder Zuppone. He noted, “It remains a work in progress and there is a lot of work to do still.”

Jim Russell, who lives in the Bronx and works in IT at Manhattanville College, reflected on the polarized political world that we live in today. “This is great to see,” he said of the parade of tall ships and the ear splitting flybys, “but we need to acknowledge that our nation is at a crossroads. We still need a functioning government and we haven’t had one for some time.”

On the shore an estimated six million people crammed into the 15 miles of shoreline to view and wave at the parade of tall ships.

Not even a trash fire that erupted on the Brooklyn Bridge on July 4th could disrupt events although a storm sweeping up the East Coast did force organizers to start the fireworks display that night a little earlier than planned. The fireworks were originally slated to start at 9:20 p.m. were moved up to 9:02 p.m. Up in Boston, they moved their fireworks until later in the day, so tv networks could capture while juggling the expected storm arrival time. And in Washington D.C., lightning and scorching heat forced the Great State Fair on the National Mall to order everyone out shortly after 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump was was slated to speak at 9 p.m. but did not get on until 11 p.m. due to the weather. The fireworks there, which he was billing as the “largest fireworks display” in the world, did not get set off until after he spoke, meaning the Independence Day fireworks launched from ten different locations around the city did not finish until early July 5th.

There were 100,000 tickets awarded to watch the show from the Brooklyn Bridge. One of the winners complained on the social media site that there was little crowd control.

“I scored tix in the ‘lottery’ that seems like everyone won or they decided to head down without a ticket to test their luck,” said a poster identified as ayelmaoo69 on r/newyorkcity. “ZERO organization whatsoever with the lines or ‘security,’” he complained he waited spent 2+ hours waiting and saw only two events staff people and “6 cops total who just sat on the sides while the crowd had resorted to governing itself.”

“we were shoulder to shoulder, the crowd literally walking like penguins with each step,” he said.

Police were on mandatory overtime working 12-hour shifts from July 1 through July 7th, a period that included the Trevor Kelce/Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden July 3, as well as Sail4th and the 50th anniversary of the Macy’s Fireworks display.

There was a tragic shooting incident in Coney Island around 10:30 on July 4 in which eight people were shot. Four children were among the victims and a 21 year old woman was listed in critical condition. The other seven victims included a six-year-old boy, a seven-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy a 12-year-old-boy, a 37-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman.