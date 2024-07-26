String of Moped-Related Crimes Strike Upper Manhattan

The NYPD believes a number of recent burglaries in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx are related, the common denominator being a moped getaway car.

Police are asking for the public’s hep to find two suspects that they say are involved in a citywide string of robberies that used mopeds to make fast getaways.

The news comes just weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislation package designed to protect New Yorkers from the the dangers ot e-bike and mopeds.

E-vehicles, a boon during the pandemic shutdown, have come under fire more recently after being involved in violent pedestrian accidents, lithium battery housefires and for enabling suspects to make quick exits from crimes ranging from purse and phone snatching to murder. Police say two individuals are suspects in a citywide robbery pattern involving e-vehicles.

The first happened on May 13 in the Upper East Side. A police report at around 1:00 p.m. stated two unidentified moped-riders approached an orange motorcycle parked at 46 E. 91 Street. When a 48-year-old male employee tried to stop them, one took out his firearm. The suspects fled with the stolen vehicle in possession and were seen driving westbound on E. 91st St. The theft was valued at approximately $16,000. No injuries were reported.

A couple weeks later, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 31, a 53-year-old was somewhere near W. 185th St. and St. Nicholas Ave. when two suspects approached him on their mopeds. A firearm came out, and one of the suspects forcibly removed a $6,000 necklace. The two rode off, seen driving southbound on Nicholas Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on June 23, three suspects on two mopeds—a third individual was riding beside another suspect—approached a red motorcycle parked in front of 200 W. 86th St. The trio rode off with their new stolen vehicle heading west on W. 86th St. The motorcycle was estimated to be worth $6,000, police said. No injuries were reported.

Just hours later, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 40-year-old male at 28 W. Mount Eden Avenue—west of 86 Street—was approached by three unidentified individuals. One demanded the victim’s necklace with a firearm, but he ran away before anything could be taken. The suspects then fled the scene, cops said, traveling southbound on Macombs Rd.

Two more incidents occurred July 8. Four suspects stole a motorcycle valued at $31,000 parked in front of Fort Washington Ave. The second involved six moped-riders stealing a $22,000 motorcycle from a 48-year-old male standing on Park Ave. A physical altercation ensued with the victim, but the suspects successfully rode off with his vehicle.

In a bid to curb crime committed by unregistered mopeds, the NYPD said it confiscated 42,000 illegal e-vehicles after Mayor Eric Adams’ citywide crackdown .

Just weeks ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul instated new laws to further control e-vehicle possession in the City. At the bill signing on July 11, when asked how many incidents involving e-vehicles existed years ago, Hochul replied “Zero!”

Assembly member Alex Bores, a lead sponsor on two of the rcent e-bike bills, credits the legislation with—hopefully—solving some of the ever present issues in crimes like these. But the new registration law doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 7 2025.

“Having particularly powerful vehicles like mopeds without license plates, it makes crimes easier to evade,” Bores said.

Registration at point of sale, one of the new e-vehicle laws, will require each of these mopeds to display license plates like any other motor vehicle. A failure to comply could result in a seizure of that vehicle.

“It’s very clear that two-wheeled electric assisted vehicles pose challenges and dangers to law enforcement and citizens, pedestrians in particular,” said Rabbi Michael Miller, whose deadly e-bike collision made headlines earlier this summer, almost costing him his ability to walk.

Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, who visited Miller in the hospital back in May, was a premier co-sponsor on the legislation package signed by Hochul. Seawright’s daughter was hit by a rogue bike rider outside her high school.

“No one should fear navigating their own neighborhoods,” Seawright said.