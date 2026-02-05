Stuy Town Rapist Caught: Some Fault Management Response to Vicious Crime

Germaine Parham, a 33-year-old ex-con who is accused of viciously raping a 14-year-old girl in the stairwell of a Stuyvesant Town building near First Ave. and the First Ave. Loop Rd. has been caught, cops said.

“Members of the NYPD assigned to the US Marshals’ New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in assistance with the Capital Region Regional Fugitive Taskforce apprehended Germaine Parham in connection with this heinous crime,” the NYPD posted on its X account on Feb. 3.

The sexual assault happened in the late morning of Jan. 29 around 11:40 a.m. and had horrified the community of Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village which has about 25,000 residents on the East Side of Manhattan between 14th St. and 23rd St. and from 1st Ave. of the East River. It is a non-doorman complex with a key card admission system, but the suspect had gained admission by “piggybacking” and slipping into a building after a door opened, according to cops and the district attorney’s office.

Parham may have first targeted another woman before his vicious attack on the teen, Our Town has learned. According to the DA and police, a review of video in the Stuy Town complex showed that he had trailed another woman into a nearby building in the complex, followed her into an elevator only to find another person was already in the elevator. He exited the building after the taking the elevator one additional floor after the woman got off and then he left the building.

Seven minutes later, he piggybacked into a second building near the First Ave. Loop road, trailing closely behind the 14 year-old teen and entering the lobby before the door closed. Parham was said to have grabbed the victim by her waist, displayed a shiny metal object believed to be a knife and dragged her into a stairwell “with [the victim] fighting back unsuccessfully,” according to police. In the attack, he ripped off the victim’s pants, twice engaged in vaginal contact, forced his penis into her mouth, and sodomized her, according to police and the DAs office.

He bashed the victim’s head against a railing and the vicious attack only stopped when someone else entered the stairway. “If not for a Good Samaritan third party who interrupted the defendant, the sexual assault would have continued beyond the ten minutes that it already did,” said Assistant District Attorney Joe Goldstein, according to the Daily News. Before he fled, Parham stole the victim’s cell phone.

Parham faces nine counts, including three separate charges of first degree rape, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexually motivated burglary, kidnapping and one count of robbery. He was remanded to Riker’s Island with no bail. He appeared in criminal court on Feb. 5 on the rape charges but did not enter a plea.

A public defender, Mariah Martinez, who was originally assigned to the rape charge case, said it initially his defense had been handed off to the Legal Aid Society. By the end of Feb. 5, the New York Public Defenders were reassigned the case. Parham is due back in court Feb. 9.

Parham, who is homeless, was reported to have a long rap sheet with over 30 previous arrests including theft at a mid-town CVS store where he was charged with taking over $1,800 worth of candies from the store on Oct. 29, a few days before Halloween.

The ST/PCV complex is owned by the Blackstone Group and managed by Beam Living. Some residents are faulting management for a tardy response to the heinous crime. On day one, management sent a text only to residents in the building where the attack took place informing them that there was “police activity in your building” and that one of the two entrance/exits to the building was closed. But there was no mention of a crime against a teen or that a rapist was on the loose.

An email to the wider community of renters did not go out until Jan. 31 two days after the rape and sexual assault took place. By that time the NYPD knew the name of the suspect and released a mug shot and photos via Crime Stopper web site. Management only acknowledged in an email that a “serious crime” had taken place and extended sympathy to the victim and the victim’s family. Said one ST resident, “the way it was written, it could have been an elderly woman was knocked down and her purse was stolen.”

“We’re obviously relieved that he has been caught but we’re not sure we have the proper safety protocols in place,” said Susan Steinberg, president of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village Tenants Association.

She said the notice from management did not go out until after the Tenants Association itself had made their own email blast to its members on Jan. 31.

She said she’d is planning a town hall for residents and inviting “various electeds” to attemd. “There’s is a lot we still don’t know,” she said.

Keith Powers who on Feb. 3 was elected to a New York State Assembly seat representing a district that includes Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village, said he will be reaching out to management about their safety protocols as well.

“Like many of my neighbors, I am relieved to find out that the culprit was apprehended,” said Powers. “I have heard from countless neighbors who are concerned about the safety protocols in place, and I have relayed those to management.”

Virginia Maloney, who succeeded Powers in the City Council said, “I was deeply disturbed to hear reports of last week’s horrifying attack on a child is Stuy Town. I am grateful to the NYPD for arresting the suspect.” She said she was going to have a zoom conference call with officers of the Tenants Association on the morning of Feb. 4.

We emailed Beam Living for comment but had not heard back by press time.