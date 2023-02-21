Teen boy dies subway-surfing across Williamsburg Bridge

A 15-year-old boy died Monday evening February 20th, in a tragic ‘subway-surfing’ incident coming across the Williamsburg Bridge.

Police responding to a 911 call arrived at 6:46 PM to find the boy unconscious beneath a northbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The incident also caused J and M service to be interrupted for several hours.

Subway surfing has been around for a long time, but has recently experienced an unfortunate surge in popularity. As reported by the Post, subway surfing incidents increased by 560% from January to May 2022.

The MTA’s Rules of Conduct state in section 1050.9: “No person may ride on the roof, platform between subway cars or on any other area outside any subway car or bus or other conveyance operated by the authority. No person may use the end doors of a subway car to pass from one subway car to another except in an emergency or when directed to do so by an authority conductor or a police officer.”