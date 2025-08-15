Three Firefighters Injured Battling Rooftop Blaze on UES

Three fire fighters suffered minor injuries as they quickly battled a massive rooftop fire that tore through three penthouse apartments atop a luxury seven-story building on the UES on the morning of Aug. 15.

The fire that started shortly after 10 a.m. at 305 E. 95th St. close to 2nd Avenue, enveloped parts of the uppper East Side in thick black smoke and shut down several neighboring streets from E. 86th St. to E. 95th St. The building’s superintendant, who was in the basement when the blaze erupted, also suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

“The fire quickly extended to the cockloft, the area on the top floor between the ceiling and the roof,” said desputy assistant James Canty as a press conference shortly after noon on Aug. 15. after the fire was brought under control.

One poster on Citizen said that the penthouses that were damaged in the blaze appear to have been units added to the original structure at a later date after the building was constructed, but that could not be confirmed at presstime.

Canty said said firefighters “arrived within four minuts and were able to get water on the fire, and were able to contain it to the one building, stopping it from spreading to the adjoining buildings.”

Eventually 40 units comprised of 170 firefighters and EMT personnel responded to the three alarm blaze in a job that was made more complicated as temperatures soared toward the 90 degree mark. “In the summer, there is a problem with out bunker gear they overheat and that’s why it went to three alarms so quickly,” Canty said.

He did not pinpoint a cause of the fire but said it started on the rooftop itself. One user on Citizen said that a huge explosion was heard right before the fire erupted, but that could not be confirmed. “It’s under further investigation. Fire marshalls will follow up,” Canty said.

Firefighters continued to rip open up walls and ceiling spaces checking for further pockets of fire but it appeared the blaze was completely extinuguised by noon.