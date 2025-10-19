Trump Admin Forces DOT to Hit Pause on 34th St. Busway Plan

The Trump administration has stepped up its offensive against New York City transportation projects and ordered the Department of Transportation to halt work on the 34th St. busway that was intended to be completed by year end.

Sean McMaster, the Federal Highway Administration Administrator in an Oct. 16 letter demanded a meeting with the city and state transportation adminstrations, claiming the Trump transportation agency was concerned that the project would have a negative impact on large delivery trucks and slow emergency response times.

“I demand you cease and desist all activities to implement the 34th Street bus way project immediately, until a meeting occurs between NYCDOT, NYSDOT, and FHWA to discuss the project and its implications.”

He said an earlier letter sent to NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and NYS DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez requesting more information had not gotten a response.

The NYC DOT said it agreed to pause the project which was planned to span 1.1 miles between Ninth Avenue and Third Avenue that was expected to be completed by year end to increase bus speeds and reliability for the M34/M34A routes by reducing vehicle traffic.

McMaster claimed the cross town route was part of the National Highway System. Although, not a highway, the two way street connects the Midtown Tunnel on the East Side is with the Lincoln Tunnel on the west side and is classified as an “other” route on the Highway System map.

The buses on the route are deemed the third slowest in the city, traveling at under 5 miles per hour.

McMaster in his letter threatened to withhold “project authorizations and approvals, restricting the obligation of funding, limiting transfers, or other actions deemed necessary” if the city continues to work on the busway.

The feds also said they wanted to see details on other busways in the city, which could imply the 14th St. busway which went into effect in 2019 during Trump’s first term.

The DOT confirmed it paused the 34th St. project after receiving the threatening letter, but released a statement saying they believe the project is in compliance with all federal regulations and will be resumed. But the meeting with Trump highway officials has yet to be scheduled.

“The vast majority of commuters in Midtown are traveling by transit and they deserve world-class, fast, and reliable buses,” said DOT Press Secertary Vincent Barone said in a statement. “The redesign for 34th Street mirrors other street designs from across the city and allows for truck, private, and emergency vehicle access on every block. We are confident that the design complies with all applicable federal laws and regulations, and we will work with the federal government to advance this critical project.”







