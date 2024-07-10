Two Stabbings on W. 42nd St. Subway Station Within Five Hours of One Another

Two unrelated violent incidents occurred within the same subway station at Times Sq. between the late hours of July 9th, and the early morning of July 10th. One suspect remains at large, but a suspect has been arrested in connection with a the early morning attack on July 10.

Police said they arrested 25 year-old Michael Hernandez, whose address was listed in the University Heights area of the Bronx in connection with a stabbing on the platform of the “7” train at the Times Sq-42nd St. station. Hernandez was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an attack around 3:43 a.m. of July 10th. A 26 year-old man, who was slashed in the arm, was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his wound and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

It was the second subway attack at the station in less than four hours, although police said they do not believe the two incidents were connected. At 11:36 p.m. on July 9th, officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to a call that a man had been stabbed from behind in his torso on the platform of the 8th avenue local “E” train in the Times Square-42nd Street station.

The 31 year-old victim was hurried eastbound to Bellevue hospital and is currently recovering from the incident and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect of that attack on the platform for the A, C and E trains in Times Sq. There have been no arrests.

Despite the similarities, the two attacks were deemed unrelated by the NYPD.