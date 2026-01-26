UES Doorman Killed by Off Duty NYPD Sgt. Driving Wrong Way

Manuel Boitel, a beloved Upper East Side doorman who was heading to his home in Peekskill, N.Y. was killed when his car was hit head on by a wrong way driver on the Taconic State Parkway.

At around 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 22, Tiffany Howell, 47, an off duty NYPD sgt and a resident of Warwick, NY, was driving south in the northbound lane when her 2021 Infiniti collided with the 2024 Toyota driven by Boitel, according to the NY State Police.

He was transported to the Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead early on Jan. 23, according to police. Howell was also transported to the same hospital but did not have life threatening injuries, cops said and is expected to survive.

The two heartbroken adult sons of Manuel Boitel drove to the scene of the crash in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Eric Boitel woke his brother Marvin because their mom noticed their father’s GPS tracker showed the same spot on the Taconic State Parkway for over an hour, CBS2 reported. The brothers drove to the location and saw the wreckage of the wrong-way collision involving their dad’s car but were initially told that their father who was initially unresponsive had been able to be resuscitated. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to make it,” Marvin Boitel told CBS2. “The last thing I thought was that we were gonna find out that he...passed away.”

Boitel emigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic Marvin Boitel told the New York Times. He said his father had been a doorman on the UES for 30 years in the same condo building and was only months away from retiring.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office said on Jan. 26 that it has started an investigation into the crash. Howell has been placed on modified duty and stripped of her firearms and badge pending the investigation, according to the NYPD. No arrests had been made in the days after the incident, but the state police are asking any witnesses to call 914-742-6057 with tips.

Boitel’s family has started a GoFundMe. Ismenia Mejia Cabrera said she started the fund for her aunt who was married to Boitel for 42 years.

She said Boitel “was always the first to help others, often putting the needs of those around him before his own. The irony is that he regularly donated to funds supporting police officers, as he always dreamed of becoming one himself,” she wrote.

“His sudden passing has left a huge void in our family, not only emotionally but also financially. He was the main provider and head of the household, and now my aunt, together with her sons, is facing the overwhelming challenge of covering funeral expenses and keeping up with household bills on their own.” The fund had raised $25,980 toward a goal of $40,000.

Howell, who joined the NYPD in 2008 was on the promotion list for lieutenant before the fatal crash, according to an Instagram page. She is listed as the treasurer of the NYPD Holy Name Society, a fraternal organization that was holding a Big Smoke 2026 at Mom’s Cigar Warehouse on the night of the crash although he could not be confirmed if she was at the event the night of the crash.

