Ukraine Day on 9/10 Big Part of Fifth Annual Village Trip Festival from Sept. 8th to 24th

Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and history as the Fifth Annual Village Trip Festival gears up to invigorate Greenwich Village and the East Village.

From September 8 to September 24, Downtown Manhattan will play host to an array of 65 exciting events, promising to bring the community together in a rich tapestry of creativity and diversity. This yearly event has become a cherished tradition, reinvigorating the spirit of the neighborhood and uniting residents and visitors alike in an exploration of artistic expression. The festival’s calendar boasts an impressive collection of events spanning a wide range of artistic genres. From soul-stirring musical performances to captivating poetry readings, the program offers a captivating glimpse into the myriad art forms that have graced the Village throughout its storied history.

The array of events will include one particularly poignant celebration. On Sunday, September 10, the festival will honor Ukraine Day, bearing significant relevance in light of the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian seven-piece band KOMMUNA LUX will perform. This event serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of unity and understanding across cultures, particularly during challenging times.Additionally, to mark the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, “Let Freedom Ring! Music and Voices of the March for Civil Rights, Then and Now” will unfold at The Great Hall of the Cooper Union on September 21st.. This evening of song, dance, and oratory promises to pay homage to the legacy of the civil rights movement and inspire discussions about its ongoing relevance.The venerated Stonewall Inn will host “A Drag Salute to Martha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera” on September 20th, marking the crucial role the Village has played in the history of LGBTQ New Yorkers.There will also be two concerts in honor of Rosh Hashanah; one on September 14 featuring Janis Siegel, John di Martino and Cantor Daniel Kramer, and the second September 17 with Avram Pengas and David Amram.A free concert will take place September 23, with the indie pop band BETTY performing in Washington Square Park.The Fifth Annual Village Trip Festival stands as an opportunity to not only celebrate art and culture but also to reflect on the enduring spirit of Greenwich Village. With the echoes of history resonating through its streets, the Village once again invites everyone to come together and renew their appreciation for the power of community, history, art and culture.