Robbery & Assault in Harlem; Woman Shot on CPW

Cops are asking for help identifying two men wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred in Harlem.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 5:05pm, two suspects entered the CVS Pharmacy at 115 W. 125th St., on the northwest corner of Lenox Avenue, and attempted to remove merchandise without paying, police said.

For those who know this intersection largely as the title of Gil Scott-Heron’s landmark 1970 debut album, Small Talk at 125th and Lenox, its west side is almost unrecognizable save by its 2 / 3 train subway entrances.

In addition to the CVS, the large mixed-retail-and-office building it occupies includes a Dunkin’, Marshalls, and Staples. A newer glass building next door includes Sephora, Target, and Trader Joe’s, while across the street, occupying a lot redeveloped in the 2010s, there are Whole Foods, H&M, and Burlington stores.

Why, amid this bounty of retail richness, the suspects chose to rob CVS is unclear, but when a store employee attempted to retrieve the merchandise, the two men began punching the employee and striking him multiple times with a scooter.

The thugs then fled, one on foot, one on the scooter, traveling northbound on Malcolm X Boulevard to parts unknown.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, likely Hispanic, with long black hair, last seen wearing a plain black T-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely Black, with short braids, last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with “1977” on the front, ripped blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black surgical mask. It’s believed he fled by scooter.

Woman Hit by Stray Gunfire on Central Park West

Even after the tragic death of beloved Harlemite Excenia Mette, aka Mama Zee, by stray gunfire between rival criminals, the plague of reckless gun violence continues.

On Thursday, May 8, at around 8:40pm, a 55-year-old woman was walking to the bus stop at West 108th Street and Central Park West.

“Somebody got off the bus and shot at the man on the street,” the victim told New York Post. “I had to quickly pivot from, ‘Oh, I’m not going to make that bus’ [to], ‘I need to go the other way.’ ”

“I think as I turned around, that’s when I knew I got hit,” the woman continued, referring to the bullet that thankfully only grazed her. She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The suspect, almost certainly male, last seen wearing all black, fled the scene on foot. At press time no surveillance photos have yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.