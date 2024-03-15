What You Need to Know When Looking for Your Child’s First Summer Camp

When looking into camps, think of your children as individuals and cater it to their individual needs. Ask friends and family where their child goes to camp and their experience with the camp–but don’t just choose it just because they go there. Do your own research based on your child.

Consider the camp’s philosophy and mission–Each camp has a unique mission and philosophy. When looking into camps, make sure the camp’s philosophy and mission align with your family’s values. When speaking with the camp director, he or she should be able to clearly explain the camp’s philosophy and mission to you.

Take the time to get to know the camp director through an in-person meeting, zoom call and emails. It’s important that you click with the director and feel you can form a partnership with him or her. You should feel that the camp director can easily answer your questions and is happy to do so.

Once you’ve narrowed down some choices, involve your child in the search. The more involved your child is in choosing a camp, the more ownership they feel. This helps ease concerns about camp, and can help make a child’s camp experience more successful.

Whenever possible, take the time to see the camp. Touring a camp is a great way to get a feel for what the camp is about. It gives families the chance to see camp in action and all the activities the camp has to offer. If you can’t tour the summer before, many camps will tour in the off season and camps also host spring open houses and fall festivals. All of these give families a way to see the camp before making a decision.

Ask about safety. Find out if the camp has emergency plans for natural disasters, waterfront safety procedures, security at the gates and about bus safety if your child will be taking the bus to a day camp.

Find out about the camp’s program. Ask about both the program for your child’s age group and for future summers. You want to know that your child can grow with the camp and there are new opportunities as your child gets older. Consider the activities that are must haves for your child and also ask about electives and how many your child will have each summer.

Inquire about who the staff is. How old are the counselors? Are there teachers on staff? Are there former campers on staff? Ask about how the staff is screened, background checks, camper-to-staff ratios and about the staff training.

American Camp Association is a parents’ best evidence of a camp’s commitment to a safe and nurturing environment. The ACA collaborates with experts from The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Red Cross, and other youth service agencies to assure that current practices at your child’s camp reflect the most up-to-date, research-based standards in camp operation. ACA Accreditation means that your child’s camp cares enough to undergo regular reviews of its operation.

Take the time to think about how long you would like your child to go to camp for. Make sure to think about future summers and not just the first summer.

If you have a child with special needs, make sure you have an honest conversation with the camp director about your child. Make sure you share all important information so you can feel confident that the camp is able to accommodate your child in the best way possible.

Jess Michaels was a camper and a camp counselor and is now the director of communications for the American Camp Association of NY and NJ.