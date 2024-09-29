x
Who is on the Railroad SWAG list?

| 29 Sep 2024 | 12:52

    The Railroads who use Penn Station have convened what they call a Station Working Advisory Group to considder plans for improving the station and expanding its capacity. Here are the organizations and officials represented on the group, according to the railroads:

    34th Street Partnership

    American Institute of Architecture New York | Center for Architecture

    Amtrak Accessibility Representative

    Association for a Better New York (ABNY)

    Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York

    Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

    Connecticut Department of Transportation

    Empire State Development

    General Contractors Association of New York

    LIRR Commuter Council

    Long Island Association

    Madison Square Garden

    Manhattan Community Board 4

    Manhattan Community Board 5

    Metro-North Railroad Commuter Council / Permanent Citizens Advisory Council

    MTA Accessibility Representative

    New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

    New Jersey Transit Accessibility Representative

    New Jersey Transit Passenger Advisory Committee

    New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District

    New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District

    New York Building Congress

    New York City Council District 3

    New York City Department of City Planning

    New York City Department of Transportation (Manhattan Borough Commissioner)

    New York City Office of the Mayor

    New York State Assembly District 75

    Newark Regional Business Partnership (NRBP)

    NYC Transit Riders Council

    Office of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine

    Office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

    Office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

    Office of New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal

    Office of New York State Senator Liz Krueger

    Office of the Dutchess County Executive

    Office of the Hudson County Executive

    Office of the Nassau County Executive

    Office of the Rockland County Executive

    Office of the Westchester County Executive

    Office of U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler (NY-12)

    Office of U.S. Senator Cory A. Booker

    Office of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

    Partnership for New York City

    Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

    Progressive Center for Independent Living

    Rail Passengers Association

    Real Estate Board of New York

    Regional Plan Association

    Riders Alliance

    Rudin Center for Transportation Policy and ManagementNYU Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service

    The Municipal Art Society of New York

    The New School

    Tri-State Transportation Campaign

    Vornado Realty Trust