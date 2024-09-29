Who is on the Railroad SWAG list?

The Railroads who use Penn Station have convened what they call a Station Working Advisory Group to considder plans for improving the station and expanding its capacity. Here are the organizations and officials represented on the group, according to the railroads:
34th Street Partnership
American Institute of Architecture New York | Center for Architecture
Amtrak Accessibility Representative
Association for a Better New York (ABNY)
Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York
Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey
Connecticut Department of Transportation
Empire State Development
General Contractors Association of New York
LIRR Commuter Council
Long Island Association
Madison Square Garden
Manhattan Community Board 4
Manhattan Community Board 5
Metro-North Railroad Commuter Council / Permanent Citizens Advisory Council
MTA Accessibility Representative
New Jersey Chamber of Commerce
New Jersey Transit Accessibility Representative
New Jersey Transit Passenger Advisory Committee
New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District
New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District
New York Building Congress
New York City Council District 3
New York City Department of City Planning
New York City Department of Transportation (Manhattan Borough Commissioner)
New York City Office of the Mayor
New York State Assembly District 75
Newark Regional Business Partnership (NRBP)
NYC Transit Riders Council
Office of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine
Office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
Office of New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal
Office of New York State Senator Liz Krueger
Office of the Dutchess County Executive
Office of the Hudson County Executive
Office of the Nassau County Executive
Office of the Rockland County Executive
Office of the Westchester County Executive
Office of U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler (NY-12)
Office of U.S. Senator Cory A. Booker
Office of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Partnership for New York City
Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
Progressive Center for Independent Living
Rail Passengers Association
Real Estate Board of New York
Regional Plan Association
Riders Alliance
Rudin Center for Transportation Policy and ManagementNYU Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service
The Municipal Art Society of New York
The New School
Tri-State Transportation Campaign
Vornado Realty Trust