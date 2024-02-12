Woman Found Dead Next To Bloody Iron at SoHo Hotel Ruled a Homicide by M.E.

A 38 year-old woman and Queens resident was reportedly found dead by a housekeeper on the 11th floor of the SoHo 54 Hotel. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. which is located near 6th St. on Watts. Ave.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 to the hotel on Watts Ave. where they discovered Denisse Oleas-Arancibia. A blanket had been placed over her body. She had reportedly suffered blunt force blows to her face, and a bloodied clothing iron was discovered nearby.

No arrests have been made but detectives are said to be searching for the owner of a pair of bloody pants with a receipt that was found inside the room, according to ABC 7.

EMS arrived and pronounced Oleas-Arancibia dead at the scene. It does not appear that there was any forced entry indicating that the perpetrator may have known the victim.

Edwin Cevallos, Oleas-Arancibia’s 18 year-old son, tearfully told The Daily News that his mother had been worried that something bad was about to happen to her. Cevallos added that Oleas-Arancibia “was always helping people. She was a very good person. She never hurt anybody.” The two reportedly shared an apartment in Jackson Heights, and have family in Ecuador.

The hotel was reportedly jam-packed with Fashion Week attendees at the time of the murder. A Feb. 7 post on the hotel’s Facebook account proclaims that hotel guests can “join the stylish celebration of NYC Fashion Week and experience the glamorous whirlwind. Your stay at SOHO54 is your ticket to chic and unforgettable moments in the heart of it all.”