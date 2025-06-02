Woman ‘Mulcted’ in Hamilton Heights; Man Shot in West Harlem

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in connection to a “mulcting”—a specific form of robbery engendered by swindle—that occurred within the confines of the 30th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 11am, a 79-year-old female was walking in the vicinity of West 138th Street and Broadway when a pair of con artists, a male and a female, approached her and engaged in conversation.

The unidentified individuals presented the victim with an alleged lottery ticket and convinced her they’d share the earnings.

The senior woman agreed, and the duplicitous duo then threatened her if she didn’t take them to her apartment.

Upon arrival, the individuals removed jewelry and cash valued at approximately $27,500.

The individuals fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on West 137th Street to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Man Shoots Man in West Harlem

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 32nd Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Friday, April 25, 2025, at approximately 11:53pm, in front of Dolly’s 1st Cut Meat Market at 2515 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, injuring a 41-year-old male victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem by private means in critical but stable condition. The unidentified individual fled on foot westbound on 146th Street to parts unknown.

The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.