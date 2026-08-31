Woman Shot Dead by NYPD, After Stabbing Two and Killing One in Times Square Horror

A deranged woman waving two butcher knives was shot dead by the NYPD in Times Square after stabbing two people, killing one, and then refusing to drop the weapons when confronted by cops.

The woman was identified as Pamela Cisneros, a Queens resident. She was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital in a horror that unfolded shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The first victim, a 68-year-old man had exited the 42nd Street subway with his wife when the suspect pulled the two butcher knives from her bag and stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen. He was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injures.

Within 20 seconds, the suspect went up Seventh Avenue toward 42nd Street and then stabbed a 32-year-old woman repeatedly in the abdomen. She was rushed to a local hospital but died of her wounds.

The suspect then ran toward the NYPD substation in Times Square where bystanders alerted police.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police gave the suspect numerous commands to drop the knives, which she refused and fired two t

“During the encounter, she told officers ‘I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you,” according to Tisch. “I will kill you,” she said Tisch.

She said the attack appeared to be a “random and unprovoked attack.”

People enjoying the late summer weather when the chaos erupted. “This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world,” Tisch said.

Tisch said the suspect had a “documented mental health history with the NYPD” including incidents in 2018 and 2019 but no known arrests.

The names of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

While violent crime is down across the city this year, it is the second fatal stabbing in Times Square this year. A man 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed in May in front of 132 W. 43rd St. by a group of three men, who fled the scene.

Times Square was temporarily closed following the latest fatal attack but had reopened later on August 31.