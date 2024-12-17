Worker in Cherry Picker Killed at East Side Building Site

A 45-year-old construction worker in a cherry picker was killed shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 13 when he collided with a steel beam at a building site that was being readied for the construction of an 18-story building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police subsequently identified the victim as Jose Ramirez Munoz who lived on 103rd St. in Queens.

Another worker, a 35-year-old man who was also in the cherry picker was transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition. Few details were available.

The real estate site New York YIMBY said the building permits were filed to build an 18-story mixed use residential and commercial building on the site.

According to New York YIMBY, the plans called for the construction of a 191 ft tall building with 137 residences. A complaint filed last month by the Department of Buildings that the building was shaking and had falling debris, rendering it unsafe, was resolved, according to the Daily News, which cited DOB records.

Correction: The original story published on Dec. 16 quoted the real estate site New York YIMBY which said the building site was owned by Redeemer Presbyterian Church. This is incorrect and that info has been deleted from the online version of the story. Community Church of New York, had owned the property but in 2022 reached an agreement to sell to the the Continuum Company which planned to demolish the church and adjacent brownstones to build luxury condominiums. The DOB said the contractor overseeing the current demolition is Russo Development Enterprises.