Workers Shore up Building after Steel Beams Buckled, Streets Still Closed

Steel beams that buckled on July 7 in the former Pfizer HQ that is being converted into a residential housing complex triggered collapse fears and forced the evacuation of nine buildings and the shutdown of a dozen city blocks.

Experts say that some of the floors that were being added atop the 37-story tower at 235 E. 42nd St. may have to be demolished as efforts are underway to shore up the building The project aims to build 1,500 residential apartments and is the largest commercial-to-residential conversion underway in the city.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, racing to a press conference near the scene, called it a “very serious situation.” But miraculously no injuries were reported and all construction workers safely evacuated the structure.

The DOB said that as of July 8, “emergency shoring has been installed from the 18th through 23rd floor, including structural steel shoring columns on the 21st and 22nd floors, and light duty shoring posts on floors 18, 19, 20 and 23.”

The contractors are currently working to install light-duty shoring posts on floors 17 and 24 as well, the DOB said.

Among the buildings forced to evacuate was the Kennedy Interantional School, an elementary school with 400 students, the Goddard School, a local hospital, and several surrounding office and residential buildings. Traffic, including city buses were being rerouted as the area between First and Third Avenues was blocked off, as were the East Side streets between 40th and 45th Streets. By July 8, the blocked-off zone had retreated to Second Avenue, but cross-town buses and cars were still blocked from driving in front of the building. By July 9, pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic was allowed in the front of the building on East 42nd Street but East 43rd Street between Second and Third Avenues was still blocked since that was the side of the building where the steel beams buckled and the floors sagged.

The drama began unfolding just before 8:00 a.m. on July 7th, when the FDNY received a call regarding structural issues at the active construction site at 235 East 42nd Street between Second and Third Avenue. The 37-story building is across from the original Daily News Building and the current home of WPIX, and not far from Grand Central and the United Nations.

Based on video evidence and confirmation by FDNY and the mayor, the structure’s compromise is located on the 21st floor, where two structural columns near the northwest corner of the tower had twisted and bent under the 11-story expansion of the building. This failure led to cracked, sagging floors and buckling metal beams.

“It’s not supposed to happen; columns are not supposed to bend like that,” said Kassey Diaz, a construction worker who was working on the building's conversion at the time, remarked to Straus News.

Many residents and visitors staying in hotels during the day tired to negotiate with the NYPD to access the blocked-off roads, but all were turned away. At 7:30 p.m., residents in a building on 44th Street were allowed to return to their building after being told it was safe.

A pedestrian who previously worked in the building spoke with Straus News about his concerns. “It's a major issue because, not only can it affect that building but also the neighboring buildings,” he said. “We have great people in the D.O.B.[Department of Buildings], but the great news is that they got everybody out in time.”

Around 3:30 p.m. on July 7, the deputy mayor Leila Bozorg spoke to the press just outside the barricades, sharing that a team of six surveyors had entered the building, taking the elevator to the 17th floor, beginning an “exhaustive investigation,” assessing each floor to finalize plans to reinforce the damaged floors.

“The building has not moved for several hours,” said Bozorg, even with the crew of surveyors inside and walking around, pointing out that it was encouraging. Bozorg also mentioned that she was grateful for the cooperation of residents within a six-block radius. “ I really appreciated everyone’s patience. I want to say thank you to all the folks that work and live in this area for staying away so we can keep everybody safe.”

Andrew Rudansy, a spokesman for the D.O.B., shared that May 15th was the last time city inspectors were in the building. “Our inspectors did not find any unsafe or illegal conditions during these site visits,” he said.

The building in the Grand Central Business District, one of the most desirable business zones in the city, sold for $375 million in 2018 as Pfizer moved its HQ to Hudson Yards.

The conversion from an office tower to a mixed-use commercial and residential tower was one of the flagship conversions in the city as officials wrestle with an affordable housing crisis. City Council’s “City of Yes for Housing Opportunity” bill, which was passed last year and supported by then Mayor Eric Adams, promoted office-to-residential projects such as this one. But calls for tougher oversight are sure to follow.

David Werner, the CEO of MetroLoft, the developer in charge of the largest commercial-to-residential conversion in the city, said in a statement: “First and foremost, we want to thank the FDNY, NYPD, and DOB for their quick response...We’re thankful there were no injuries, and as the DOB clarified, no debris fell from the building. We want to confirm that the affected area is a small section of one of the two buildings on this site. As the FDNY spokesperson noted, the entire building itself is not at risk of collapse.”

But the blowback is already gathering steam, fueled in part because the biggest residential conversion project underway in the city is being built largely by non-union contractors. Indeed, by the morning of July 8, a truck commissioned by the Carpenters Union had pulled up to the intersection at East 43rd Street and Second Ave., two blocks from the stricken building, with the words in red: “Crime Scene.” Later in the morning, the sign was changed to read: “Shame on Metro Loft,” the developer behind the project.

One representative for the carpenters union said that the cause of the problem is still under investigation, but he noted that statistically, construction mishaps happen disproportionately on non-union job sites. “They have to stop using predatory contractors,” he said.

Anthony Williamson, business agent and executive board member of of Local 79 of the Laborers’ International Union also raised the non-union aspect. “This is not typical of construction in New York City,” he said. “This is the contractor cutting corners. This is corporate greed. This is profit over people. It never would have happened if the developer used skilled craft people.”

At a press conference the day after the near disaster, Mamdani said he still supports the relaxed regulations under the City Council’s “City of Yes for Housing Opportunity” to promote office-to-residential projects such as this one.

“Yes, I do continue to consider the conversion of office space into residential space as part of our answer to the housing crisis. I also consider that we have to do so safely and in a way that is fully accountable. And so as soon as we answer the emergency questions around safety in this moment, we are going to be conducting a full investigation as to how we got to this point.”