Yankee Fan Bank Robber Hits Stuyvesant Town Citibank

It was not exactly a grand slam.

A white man in his 50s and believed to be a Yankees fan, hit a Citibank in Stuyvesant Town and made off only h witan estimated $500.

Police said he was wearing a Yankees t-shirt and an MLB jacket with “New York” across the front.

It is the second violent crime in the complex that houses more than 25,000 in 110 buildings across 80 acres on the East Side of Manhattan between E. 14th St. and E. 23rd St. On Jan. 29, a 14 year old girl was raped in the late morning in a stairway inside a building off the intersection of E. 18th St. and the First Ave. Loop Rd. Police, working with the US Marshals, eventually police arrest Germaine Parham, an ex-con who had 33 prior arrests, and charged him rape, sexual assault and robbery of a cell phone.

Beam Living, the firm which manages the property for the ownership venture that includes the Blackstone hedge fund and the Montreal-based developer Ivanhoe Cambridge, drew criticism for its response to that sexual assault for not mentioning the nature of the crime or that the suspect was at large for four days after the brutal attack before police and US Marshalls found him hiding in a closet in upsate New York.

The latest crime took place about two blocks away in a Citibank that is part of the complex’s ground floor retail establishments on First Ave and and E. 16th St.

Management held a webinar on Feb. 12, two weeks after the attack and eight days after a suspect was nabbed but never divulged the nature of the crime. At the webinar, management insisted that all tenants had to submit written only questions and barred Susan Steinberg, the president of the Stuyvesant Town Peter Cooper Village Tenants Association from speaking.

The Tenants Association held its own Town Hall on Feb. 26 where tenants vented their anger over what they felt was security failures by management.

The latest incident happened about two blocks away at 4:50 p.m. on March 6.

Management sent a notice to tenants just after 9 p.m. alerting them to the very specific details.

”We’ve been made aware of a potential criminal incident that occurred in a bank at 1st Ave. and E. 16th earlier this evening,” the text blast that notified the tenants said. “While we are awaiting details and confirmation from law enforcement, we believe an armed robbery may have occurred. We will support law enforcement in their investigation as appropriate.”

Police later told Our Town that the suspect “simulated” a gun but never actually displayed a weapon. He fled to parts unknown.