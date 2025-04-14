Mercer Labs’ Dazzling New Exhibit Is a Must-See This Spring

New Yorkers know great art. But even in a city full of world-class galleries, something truly unique is happening downtown at Mercer Labs.

Mercer Labs, the Museum of Art and Technology, is New York-born, New York-owned, and completely reimagining what a museum can be. Just 14 months since opening, this boundary-pushing cultural space in the Financial District is quickly earning a place on every art lover’s radar—and their latest exhibition is a must-see.

Opening April 25, “Maestros and the Machines” is a mind-expanding journey through time and technology. Spanning 15 immersive new exhibitions across Mercer Labs’ 36,000 square feet, the show reinterprets the works of legendary artists—think Da Vinci, Mozart, Hokusai—through today’s digital tools. What might they have created if they had access to projection mapping, 4D sound, and LED pixel environments? Here, that question comes vividly, viscerally to life.

You’ll step into towering spaces wrapped in floor-to-ceiling projections, powered by 27 synchronized projectors. In the 4D sound room—one of only a few like it in the world—you’ll lie back and let waves of bass, subwoofers, and dimensional sound shift your perception. And don’t miss the Dragon Room, a dazzling installation featuring over 500,000 LED pixels forming ever-changing images in an infinity-mirrored space that feels like stepping into a dream.

“This isn’t just a playground for selfies,” says the Mercer Labs team. “We’ve got fun, we’ve got interactivity—but we’re also a place for deep, transformative experiences. We’re helping people reimagine what art is, what a museum experience can be.”

Visitors often leave visibly moved. There’s a palpable shift—from curiosity to awe—as they walk from one stunning installation to the next. Mercer Labs is immersive in the truest sense: it holds your attention completely, from the moment you walk in to the moment you step back onto the city street.

With its prime location on Dey Street, Mercer Labs is just steps away from some of the city’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment. The Perelman Performing Arts Center, Nobu, Eataly, and The Oculus’ outdoor beer garden are all nearby—making it easy to spend the day exploring the vibrant neighborhood before diving into this incredible new exhibit.

If you haven’t yet experienced Mercer Labs, now’s the perfect time. With its groundbreaking exhibitions and interactive installations, it’s leading the conversation about the intersection of art and technology in New York.

“Maestros and the Machines” opens April 25. Tickets and info at mercerlabs.com.

Spend a day on Dey. You won’t regret it.