$!Why families choose Smugglers’ Notch for Winter Getaways

Smugglers’ Notch offers the best trails in the northeast – but the Jeffersonville, Vermont getaway is much more than a ski destination; it’s been named #1 resort for families time and time again by Trip Advisor, Good Housekeeping, Travel & Leisure and Ski Magazine. It’s easy to see why: “Smuggs” offers everything from daycare to a teen activity center. There’s programming, entertainment, and lessons for kids at every age group. “We have a lot of families who have made the trip here each winter for over a decade,” said Steve Clokey, Chief Marketing Officer of Smugglers’ Notch Resort. “It’s been awesome to watch them grow up over the years at Smuggs.” The resort is a popular pick among Manhattan families. Smugglers’ Notch is under six hours away when traveling by car, and once you arrive, there’s no need to leave; there are top-notch dining options, countless daily activities to choose from, and free on-call shuttles to ferry families around the resort. “We have so many activities and amenities that make it easy for kids and their parents to enjoy their vacation.” added Clokey. 1. Lessons for All Levels

The crown jewels of Smugglers’ Notch are the ski and snowboard lessons designed for all skill levels (even adults!). Lessons take place on Morse Mountain, Smuggs’ most approachable peak with a variety of terrain for leaners to hone their skills. Since Morse Mountain is an easier ride, young ones and those who are refining their skills can safely navigate this mountain, while more advanced skiers take to more advanced slopes, like Madonna Mountain. Smuggs vacationer Maya Fitz is one of many parents who saw her kids’ skiing abilities evolve after just one day of group lessons. Her two older children, Kyle and Ryan, took group lessons based on their ability levels. “We came to Smugglers’ with Ryan skiing down by a harness but we left with him able to ski down independently and turning. It was amazing and made him feel great,” she said. And, her son Kyle “enjoyed the lessons so much that he asked for us to sign him up for another day.” In addition to having skilled, friendly instructors who know how to work with kids, another huge plus is where the ski lessons are held at Smugglers’ Notch; there is no bumping into chair lift or base traffic on Sir Henry’s Hill, where beginner lessons take place. 2. Indoor Fun Zones

While the resort is known for its incredible snowfall (the mountains regularly see over 300 inches each winter!), Smugglers’ Notch offers much more than skiing and snowboarding. The resort features an indoor “FunZone 2.0,” a massive entertainment complex with inflatable slides and bounce houses, arcade games, an obstacle course, rock climbing, laser tag and mini-golf. “The only way to describe this building is that it’s what apres ski looks like for kids,” said Maya Fitz, who vacationed at Smuggs with her husband and three children. “We probably spent as much time at the FunZone 2.0 as we did on the hills. For the kids, it was the best of both worlds, and it was a great way to keep them active and entertained.” And while there’s plenty of entertainment for teens at the FunZone, they also have access to “Teen Alley,” a supervised space for ages 13-18 complete with video games, high-speed internet, pool and ping-pong, and more games and socializing with fellow teenagers. 3. Glow Tubing

When it comes to outdoor winter fun, there’s more to do than just skiing and snowboarding. One of the most popular activities among kids and adults alike is glow tubing. Sir Henry’s Hill is lit up with LED lights, which “adds “a special kind of magic to the nighttime experience,” said vacationer Rachel Hailey, who visited Smuggs with her daughter, Aria. “The tubing hill staff were awesome and showed Aria how to ride, stop, and exit the tubing area safely and independently. Aria loved riding in her own tube and racing me side by side in the well-groomed lanes.” 4. Stress-Free Childcare At Smuggs, parents can take to the slopes while knowing their little ones are in capable hands. Treasures Child Care Center is staffed by certified caregivers and has been trusted by families for generations. Treasures caters to children aged 6 weeks to 3 years in a cozy, nurturing environment, and includes play zones, a nap area, and a viewing window so parents can check in. And for older children, the resort’s Discovery Dynamos program offers full-day care with an emphasis on outdoor play and beginner skiing lessons. “Whether you’re used to placing your kids in daycare or not, dropping them off with caregivers you don’t know always come with some trepidation. Any nervousness I had melted away the minute we made our way to the toddler room,” said Sara Wojcik, who vacationed at Smuggs with her one-year-old. “We were welcomed at Treasures by two smiling caregivers – Lisette and Dominque. Ollie immediately b-lined to Lisette as she laid out some seriously fun toys, while Dominique asked me a list of pertinent questions and got me familiar with the app that would keep us connected throughout the day...With great reassurance that Ollie was in good hands, the Brightwheel app downloaded on my phone, and my brother and sister in laws in lessons, my husband and I were ready for some bonding time together on the mountain.” Discover America’s Family Resort Find out why so many families turn to Smugglers’ Notch for their winter getaways. Browse vacation packages and book your stay today at smuggs.com