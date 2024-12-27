Finding inspiration in Brick Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Lessons & Carols

The Upper East Side has a variety of holiday traditions from those of many faiths. And with each faith comes its own musical traditions, one that rings special to its congregation. While many may know of Brick Presbyterian’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, less may know of their Lessons & Carols tradition.

I was fortunate and curious enough to attend Brick Church’s Lessons and Carols on Dec. 22. I expected the tried and true carols to sing along with the congregation. Christmas sing-a-longs always warms the heart and brings together the community (“Joy to the World” is always a classic!) However, what I did not expect was the unique blend of classical and contemporary works Brick’s Chancel Choir, directed by Dr. Ray Nagem, presented.

Brick Presbyterian’s Choir brought a blend of high quality choral classical works to one of the most traditional worship experiences. From Latin polyphonic works to a 21st century U.S. premiere, this Lessons & Carols had a variety of musical styles, performed with precision, clarity, and care by the choir. It was impressive how fully in sync each member of the choir was with one another, and that truly added to an angelic ambience inside the church.

A particular musical standout was the U.S premiere of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” written by Margeretha Christina de Jong. The music had epic swells and dips, symbolizing a turbulent advent season, and while the music was complicated, Brick’s “choir of angels” performed the fully acapella piece with ease. At times the music sounded like an old 1930s movie, which is strange because of the piece’s Dutch composer. Yet, “In the Bleak Midwinter” perfectly brought together the overall theme of the service: bringing light and peace into times of darkness.

In the busyness of the holiday season, we could all use a little stillness, peace, light, and wonder. That is what Brick’s Lessons & Carols service brought to me: a high quality music experience with the heart of Christmas. The best part... the service was completely FREE (a rarity on the Upper East Side).