Karen’s Quirky Style Samples New Chelsea Hot Spot

Hello friends, I am delighted to welcome you to Karen’s Quirky Style and introduce Chelsea’s newest restaurant, the upscale and inviting Chelsea Living Room, at 243 W. 14th Street. CLR opened March 1 to bring a swanky late-night dining scene to the block.

I visited CLR last week with my KQS crew—photographer Phil and lighting assistant Amy—and we immediately fell in love with the vintage vibe. When you arrive, you’ll see what I mean.

You’ll pass through a plush living room scene into a room with cozy booths, tables for two, a marble-topped bar, and a small stage for live music. The sexy cocktail lounge in back will remind you of a 1920s speakeasy.

Kendall Fries, Director of Marketing, says the restaurant is bringing new life to the neighborhood. “It’s a different take on the nightlife experience in New York right now. It will give you the feeling of having a night out, but not being in some wild crazy bar. People like to stay at their table for a long time, get that extra drink, stay in the big cozy booths. They love it.”

The American bistro-inspired menu is peppered with “comfort food” like cacio e pepe chicken pot pie, an Amish chicken dish with mashed potatoes, and pigs in a blanket (featuring a Kobe beef hotdog).

My friends and I have eclectic dining tastes, and we were well satisfied by the vegetarian and pescatarian options. The roasted heirloom carrot dish with labneh and a pistachio gremolata was exceptional. The rosemary shallot chunky fries are perfect for sharing.

CLR has a gorgeous cocktail menu designed by Beverage Director William Kriebel. I loved his take on the Arthur Tompkins cocktail: tequila instead of gin, with bubbly ginger. Cocktail prices are in the “new normal” range of $20.

Open at 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday. Live blues and jazz Thursday nights, 7:30-10:30 PM. Reservations on their website. Price $$1/2.

Style Notes

*Deep teal and umber Marvalina “moontide” tie-dyed dress. Lincoln Center Craft Fair.

*Tawny port-colored crocodile print strappy sandals with stacked leather heels. Kalena Shoes, Vancouver.

*Vintage Gherardelli Firenze faux crocodile and suede handbag. Gift from a friend.

*G.H. Bass frazzled raccoon fun fur jacket. The Bay, Vancouver.

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer, model, and artist. Her Karen’s Quirky Style column illuminates quirky clothes and places in Chelsea. Find past stories at https://karenqs.nyc.