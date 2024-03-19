x
  1. Home
  2.  Voices

Karen’s Quirky Style Samples New Chelsea Hot Spot

Our newest columnist, Karen Rempel, samples the fare at one of Chelsea’s newest restaurants, the Chelsea Living Room, and gives the new place and its “vintage vibe” a big thumbs up.

-
-
| 19 Mar 2024 | 01:18
    <b> Manhattan model Karen Rempel savors the sparkling speakeasy cocktail vibe in the Chelsea Living Room. Photo: Philip Maier</b>
    Manhattan model Karen Rempel savors the sparkling speakeasy cocktail vibe in the Chelsea Living Room. Photo: Philip Maier
    <b>There’s a speak easy vibe in the back of the Chelsea Living Room.</b> Photo: Philip Maier
    There’s a speak easy vibe in the back of the Chelsea Living Room. Photo: Philip Maier
    <b>Anticipating delights at the bar, Karen Rempel notes there are also excellent purse hooks and an outlet to recharge your phone.</b><i> </i>Photo: Philip Maier
    Anticipating delights at the bar, Karen Rempel notes there are also excellent purse hooks and an outlet to recharge your phone. Photo: Philip Maier

Hello friends, I am delighted to welcome you to Karen’s Quirky Style and introduce Chelsea’s newest restaurant, the upscale and inviting Chelsea Living Room, at 243 W. 14th Street. CLR opened March 1 to bring a swanky late-night dining scene to the block.

I visited CLR last week with my KQS crew—photographer Phil and lighting assistant Amy—and we immediately fell in love with the vintage vibe. When you arrive, you’ll see what I mean.

You’ll pass through a plush living room scene into a room with cozy booths, tables for two, a marble-topped bar, and a small stage for live music. The sexy cocktail lounge in back will remind you of a 1920s speakeasy.

Kendall Fries, Director of Marketing, says the restaurant is bringing new life to the neighborhood. “It’s a different take on the nightlife experience in New York right now. It will give you the feeling of having a night out, but not being in some wild crazy bar. People like to stay at their table for a long time, get that extra drink, stay in the big cozy booths. They love it.”

The American bistro-inspired menu is peppered with “comfort food” like cacio e pepe chicken pot pie, an Amish chicken dish with mashed potatoes, and pigs in a blanket (featuring a Kobe beef hotdog).

My friends and I have eclectic dining tastes, and we were well satisfied by the vegetarian and pescatarian options. The roasted heirloom carrot dish with labneh and a pistachio gremolata was exceptional. The rosemary shallot chunky fries are perfect for sharing.

CLR has a gorgeous cocktail menu designed by Beverage Director William Kriebel. I loved his take on the Arthur Tompkins cocktail: tequila instead of gin, with bubbly ginger. Cocktail prices are in the “new normal” range of $20.

Open at 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday. Live blues and jazz Thursday nights, 7:30-10:30 PM. Reservations on their website. Price $$1/2.

Style Notes

*Deep teal and umber Marvalina “moontide” tie-dyed dress. Lincoln Center Craft Fair.

*Tawny port-colored crocodile print strappy sandals with stacked leather heels. Kalena Shoes, Vancouver.

*Vintage Gherardelli Firenze faux crocodile and suede handbag. Gift from a friend.

*G.H. Bass frazzled raccoon fun fur jacket. The Bay, Vancouver.

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer, model, and artist. Her Karen’s Quirky Style column illuminates quirky clothes and places in Chelsea. Find past stories at https://karenqs.nyc.